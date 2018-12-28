Friday, December 28, 2018
How Our Shabby Media Is Enabling Andrew Scheer
It's like a third rate werewolf movie starring the creepy Andrew Scheer. And while it may be tacky it's also really scary.
For the hairy Scheer may be a serial liar, a religious fanatic, a racist, a misogynist, a xenophobe, a climate change denier and an oily messiah who would happily torch the planet for crass political purposes.
But in the eyes of our terminally mediocre media he's just lil' Andy who can do no wrong.
So much so that the National's At Issue panel last night managed to review the political year, without once mentioning that Scheer has no climate plan, has stirred up racism in a disgraceful manner, and lies almost as much as Donald Trump.
Or for that matter even question why he plans to kill CBC News.
But somehow did manage to spend a lot of time discussing Trudeau's trip to India, while completely ignoring Scheer's broken promise to come up with a plan to fight climate change.
Andrew Scheer would not commit that his yet-to-be-unveiled climate plan will meet Paris targets – despite claiming in the past that it would.
As well as also failing to mention his role as a leader of the so-called anti-carbon tax resistance.
Which is stirring up hatred against Trudeau, and will no doubt one day make Scheer a hero to fossil fuel fascists like these.
A trend called “ICE-ing,” involving gasoline- or diesel-engined trucks blocking Tesla charging stations, may be picking up across the U.S.
The prank involves the owners of the trucks purposefully occupying the space in front of a row of public Tesla Superchargers so that owners of the electric vehicles won’t be able to top up their cars’ batteries.
The CBC panel also completely ignored Scheer's naked racism that should shock all decent Canadians...
And failed to refute the creepy Con's claims that he alone has a plan to control gang violence...
Even though it's just another big lie, and as I have pointed out before, full of baloney.
The CBC National panel even managed to ignore Scheer's appalling record on foreign affairs, the way he tried to undermine the NAFTA negotiations, or his absurd advice on how to deal with China.
During a surprise visit with Canadian troops in Mali Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the first time publicly called on China to release two detained Canadians.
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer told CTV News that he believes Trudeau should pick up the telephone and appeal to Chinese President Xi Jinping directly.
Which if you add that to all of the above should be enough to disqualify Scheer from even dreaming of becoming prime minister.
But the media are not doing their jobs, they are shamelessly enabling Scheer, and as a result that dream is still very much alive.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 35.2 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 34.1 per cent, the NDP at 16.0 percent, the BQ at 3.8 per cent, the Greens at 7.0 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 1.5 per cent.
And with less than a year ago before the election this country is still in great danger from the traitor Trumplings who would destroy our Canada and its values.
All is not lost, their bigotry will cost them votes, and I still believe that climate change will be the issue that will bring down Scheer and his Cons.
And that a really hot summer right before the election, a summer somewhat similar to the one they are already experiencing in Australia.
Should be enough to melt him...
But we can't take any chances.
If the media won't do their duty, then they too must be treated like the enemy.
For resistance is the duty of all decent Canadians.
And failure is not an option...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con media, Election 2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
I don't want to watch this movie again with a Made in Canada label on it. The pathetic American M$M spent a year and a half obsessed with Hillary's emails and completely ignored or downplayed Trump's bigotry, misogyny and corruption. They called her overprepared and shrill, and wagged their finger at her for not bending the knee to the sacrosanct white male working class in coal country who were losing their All-American Manly Man jerbs to ferriners, feminists, "college-educated snobs," and the "eco-globalist coastal elite." They sympathized with the Trumpublicans' "economic anxiety" and accused the Democrats of going too far into "identity politics" (which used to just be called civil rights). They seized upon key phrases to make her look out of touch, just like they're doing with Trudeau: "Ambulance chasers" is the new "basket of deplorables." They described her as a "queen awaiting her coronation" as much as they portray Trudeau as a vain, vapid Hollywood prince. Then re-framed the deplorables as the "forgotten man," the everyday hero who finally chopped off Marie Antoinette's head and held it up for the unwashed masses to cheer. Now it looks like they're playing Pontius Pilate referee giving a pardon to Barabbas and washing their hands of the outcome of mob rule yet again. Are they fucking stupid, or being intentionally obtuse to engineer a scripted outcome? Another edge-of-your-seat, tune-in-next-week horse race for advertising revenue and bigly ratings? Do they not see that they're the ones out of touch or do they just not care?ReplyDelete
By the way, Simon: A detailed breakdown of those numbers and why it's so evenly split can be found in a new Abacus report:ReplyDelete
http://abacusdata.ca/assessment-of-the-trudeau-government-at-year-end/
Key takeaway? Everyone is duking it out on the climate/pipeline issue but the biggest divide is darkly schizophrenic and Manichean on (ironically) "identity" grounds. It really is us v. them:
It is clear that some of whatever antipathy there is to Mr. Trudeau has something to do with deeper social tensions.
The Prime Minister is particularly disliked among those who would prefer a white Canada, with no Muslims, less emphasis on women’s interests, less acceptance of homosexuality. He is harshly viewed by those who would like a Canadian Trump and who see the media as the enemy of the people.
Scheer's slogan in 2019 should be "Make Canada the Great White North Again." Just dip him in spray tan and give him a combover already. Put him in an ill-fitting suit with a tie that spreads all throughout the prairies. "No divisive, no divisive, you're the divisive!"