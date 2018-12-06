Thursday, December 06, 2018
Remembering The Murdered Women of the École Polytechnique
It was snowing in Montreal this evening, just as it was on the day they were murdered.
So the fourteen light beams shimmered as they rose from Mount Royal, one by one into the sky.
One for every woman murdered in the École Polytechnique Massacre 29-years-ago.
Murdered just for being women, by a man who hated them.
Some of their children are now older than their mothers were when they were murdered.
Their precious legacy was defiled by the Harper Cons.
The Scheer Cons care more about god and guns than they care about women and girls.
And to the gun lobby they are still The Enemy who made gun owners look bad.
But then what do those bastards know about gun violence?
And why are so many victims of that violence still women?
Oh well, at least we now have a prime minister who is proud to call himself a feminist,
And was on Mount Royal tonight...
To help us remember them..
Geneviève Bergeron, 21 - Hélène Colgan, 23 - Nathalie Croteau, 23 - Barbara Daigneault, 22 - Anne-Marie Edward, 21 - Maud Haviernick, 29 - Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, 31 - Maryse Laganière, 25 - Maryse Leclair, 23 - Anne-Marie Lemay, 22 - Sonia Pelletier, 23 - Michèle Richard, 21 - Anne St-Arneault, 23 - Annie Turcotte, 21
So we can twenty-nine years later still honour their memory, and their precious legacy.
Do what we can to try to make sure something so horrible never happens again.
And do more to fight violence against women and girls...
