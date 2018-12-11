Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Has The Bigotry Of The Cons Fooled and Scared Canadians?
I think you know how I feel about Andrew Scheer's kooky far right campaign against the U.N.'s Global Compact on Migration.
It's another Big Lie. It appeals to the worst instincts of humanity. It's the call of the loony fascist. And it's dangerous.
But I have to admit I never thought that many Canadians would be fooled by Scheer's monstrous lie.
And now I'm not so sure.
Because if true this is alarming.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Conservatives at 34.8 per cent support, followed by the Liberals at 34.1 per cent, the NDP at 15.8 percent, the BQ at 3.1 per cent, the Greens at 8.2 per cent and the newly formed People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 0.8 per cent.
And the reason it's so alarming, is because only one thing could have triggered such a sudden reversal.
Racist or xenophobic panic...
The kind Scheer and his sinister gang of Con Trumplings have been trying to stir up for months.
Where the truth is what they say it is...
And the more racism, the more xenophobia, the more fear the better.
You know, Bob Rae is right when he says this:
But if a lie is repeated enough, and isn't challenged enough and shot down.
At a time when bigotry is slowly poisoning this country, and hate crimes are soaring.
Canada as we know and love it could be threatened, and its values erased.
For it was racism and xenophobia that incubated the Brexit monster...
The monster that has now taken the UK to the brink of destruction.
And the same thing could happen here.
One moment you think you're in Canada...
The next moment you could be in a very different place...
A place called Con Canada, where the fascist mob rules, and hope goes to die.
I don't think it will happen here. I trust in the better instincts of Canadians.
But Andrew Scheer and his kooky Cons have now shown themselves to be far right extremists, out of sync with this country and its values.
So the time has come for progressives to attack them, like they have never been attacked before.
For let's be absolutely clear, our Canada is under attack. It's in real danger.
And resistance couldn't be more urgent or more necessary...
