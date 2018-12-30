Andrew Scheer and the Con's Heart of Darkness

I knew that some dark invisible force had recently given Andrew Scheer a big boost in the polls, and I thought I knew what it was.
A primeval panic and new eruption of toxic Trudeau hate, caused by Scheer's false claim that Trudeau was about to erase our borders, by signing the U.N. Global Compact on Migration.
And was encouraging the migrant hordes to invade our country.
Which was of course just another Big Lie, brought to you by the man who lies like a thief, for crass political purposes.
But now a new Abacus poll is out, and it suggests the situation is even worse than I had imagined.
For it tells you all you need to know about Scheer and the Con's heart of darkness.
And while the government's approval rating is mildly concerning.
Across the country, 42% approve of the performance of the Trudeau government, and 39% disapprove. Approval is down 3 points since November while disapproval is up five points.
Considering that the unemployment rate is at a forty year low.
This is what should alarm all decent Canadians:
It turns out that it's not just xenophobia that is fuelling this latest eruption of toxic Trudeau hate, it's a lot more than that:
It is clear that some of whatever antipathy there is to Mr. Trudeau has something to do with deeper social tensions.
The Prime Minister is particularly disliked among those who would prefer a white Canada, with no Muslims, less emphasis on women’s interests, less acceptance of homosexuality. He is harshly viewed by those who would like a Canadian Trump and who see the media as the enemy of the people.
It's also being fuelled by white racism, anti-Muslim bigotry, crude misogyny, and ugly homophobia.
For this couldn't be more backward and barbarous...
Most Canadians want more effort to promote equal rights for women & think more women running things would be better for Canada. But a third think "strong men" running things would be ideal. Linkages w racism, anti-gay views, Trumpism are plainly visible. @abacusdataca #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/u1NBSys6o0— Bruce Anderson (@bruceanderson) December 29, 2018
Or more bestial.
Views on homosexuality have changed over time. Most regret the history of discrimination. But 1 in 4 @CPC_HQ voters see being gay as a choice that should be discouraged. Many of the same voters want a more white Canada, and a Trump style PM. @abacusdataca #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/wPyn5UE8RQ— Bruce Anderson (@bruceanderson) December 29, 2018
Or more treasonous.
For that diseased desire to destroy our precious Canadian values, and turn this country into a Trumpland North.
Is where Andrew Scheer would take us...
For let's be clear, along with people like Ezra Levant, Scheer's venomous dogwhistles have helped create this bigot nightmare.
And if him and his con zombies are not stopped, they will destroy this country.
Which strangely enough is actually good news, for it makes the choice in the next election even clearer...
Will you vote American?
Or will you vote Canadian?
No comments:
Post a Comment