What The Bigot Cons Have Done To Canada

I must admit it wasn't easy to leave Edinburgh, where I spent the last week celebrating an early Christmas with my family and friends.
And everything seemed more alive than anything in Canada these days.
It's not that I wasn't glad to come home, or don't enjoy the simple pleasures of the place where I live.
It's just that these days Canada reminds me of the movie Groundhog Day, where it's the same thing over and over again.
And Andrew Scheer is the groundhog in chief.
Still blowing his rusty racist dog whistle. Still trying to whip up fear and loathing. And of course, still blaming Justin Trudeau for everything.
While the greedy oil pigs from Alberta whine like jet engines in the background.
Or show us who they really are...
Or worse, show us who too many of us really are...
For that is what the Cons have done to Canada.
Poisoned this land with prejudice, and the bitter bile of old Trumplings.
December 14, 2018
Who refuse to accept that time has passed them by, and want to take everybody else down with them.
In a country where the revolt of the so-called yellow vests in France, is just another business opportunity for the revolting Ezra Levant.
The grotesque professional bigot, who like so many other hate mongering Cons, should have been jailed long ago.
It's a depressing situation, made worse by our shabby media for whom the truth is always Con, and the grubby groundhog Andrew Scheer can do no wrong.
I'll never understand how at a dangerous time like this one, so many Canadians are willing to settle for so little, or are so quick to roll over and play dead, even as the planet burns.
But what I do know, is that I'm not ready to give up on my Canada.
For although I sometimes wish Justin Trudeau would go after Scheer and his un-Canadian Cons, like he went after other Cons in the past...
So he could give that alt-right thug and his bullies a taste of their own medicine.
Unfortunately Justin is right.
Warning against the "dangers of populism," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using immigration as a wedge political issue puts Canada's future at risk.
"The decision that the Conservatives have taken recently to, for example, go after the global compact on migration in a way that is deliberately and knowingly spreading falsehoods for short-term political gain and to drum up anxiety around immigration is irresponsible, is not the way we should be moving forward in a thoughtful way on one of the big issues that is facing our country," Trudeau said.
Appealing to decency in a country so full of dirty old toxic Trudeau haters, may seem almost quaint, or like a lost cause.
But standing up for our precious Canadian values, and civilized behaviour, is still the only way to beat those treasonous Trumplings.
And in that regard there are some hopeful signs.
Before I left for Scotland, this poll had me wanting to throw up all over it...
What on earth could have caused that sudden Con surge I wondered?
And the answer seemed obvious to me; the bigot panic caused by this desperate little man...
Who lies like Donald Trump does over and over again. But unlike Trump is never held properly accountable by our hopeless media.
So he just keeps mangling the truth, and stirring up racism and xenophobia for crass political purposes, even if it sets Canada on fire.
As I said, it's a depressing situation, but there is some good news. The new Nanos poll is a lot better than the last one.
This new Ipsos poll is even more encouraging.
Asked who they would vote for if a federal election were held tomorrow, 38 per cent of respondents chose the Liberals while 33 per cent went for the Conservatives.
The Liberals also came out on top as the party most Canadians said is best-equipped to deal with healthcare, climate change, poverty, unemployment and housing — five of the top eight issues that respondents said will determine how they vote in 2019.
And I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of people in this country are finally realizing that Scheer and his Con gang have crossed the line...
And are now acting more like Americans than Canadians.
So they must be defeated if the country we know and love is going to survive.
And of course I'm more than ready to join in what will almost certainly be the Final Battle for Canada.
Just not right now eh?
The Scots may have a ferocious spirit of resistance, after having to fight for their freedom for hundreds of bloody years. But they do know there's a time to fight, and a time to party.
And that time is upon us. It will be Christmas soon, or whatever you choose to call this Festivus season. Then it will be the New Year celebrations, or Hogmanay, Scotland's wildest party.
So let the Cons wait for their destruction.
And may the spirit of Edinburgh be with you all...
