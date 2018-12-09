Why Can't Andrew Scheer Stop Lying like A Loser?

Pity poor Andrew Scheer, he's never looked more like a loser. He just can't seem to do anything right.
He has tried everything to try to smear and destroy Justin Trudeau. And I mean EVERYTHING.
But it's just not working.
Last week he was rummaging through the closet of kooky conspiracies, claiming that the U.N. Global Compact for Migration was a plot to undermine our sovereignty and erase our borders.
Only to be made to look like a serial liar. Again.
And accused of peddling misinformation.
Canadian academics and refugee advocates are calling out the federal Conservatives for spreading misinformation about the implications of a United Nations migration agreement, which Canada will join in Morocco next week.
Craig Damian Smith, associate director of the Global Migration Lab at U of T’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, said the Conservatives’ claim that the Global Compact threatens Canada’s sovereignty is “logic-defying,” as the agreement explicitly reaffirms the right of member states to determine their national migration policy. He said the Conservatives either don’t understand international law or are willing to make false claims.
“Members of Parliament in the federal Conservative Party are mimicking and importing far-right political rhetoric from Europe. Their arguments are cut and pasted from xenophobic and self-described de-liberal political parties," said Prof. Smith.
And that so soon after he accused Trudeau of spending $50 million to try to impress the late night host Trevor Noah.
Only to be accused of getting his facts wrong, again. And being biased against girls and young women.
What part of funding education for girls around the world doesn’t Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer like?
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out an announcement this week that Canada was contributing $50 million to a global charity for children’s education, Scheer chose to misrepresent the entire situation. In a tweet of his own, he accused Trudeau of throwing taxpayers’ money around just to ingratiate himself with a TV host, namely Trevor Noah of The Daily Show.
In fact, as Scheer knew or could easily have found out, none of this was true. The money is part of Canada’s $400-million pledge for girls’ education made at the G7 summit, and the contribution to the education fund was decided weeks ago.
Which made Scheer the religious fanatic, look once again like a creepy misogynist...
Or a maniac.
So now he's going back to the basics, by accusing Justin Trudeau of wrecking the economy.
In what can only be described as a very unfortunate case of bad timing.
Canada generated a record number of jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to the lowest in more than four decades, suggesting the labour market remains buoyant despite doubts about the health of the nation’s economy.
Employment increased by 94,100 in November, with broad-based gains across industries of mostly full-time jobs, Statistics Canada said Friday from Ottawa. That’s the largest one-month gain in records dating back to 1976.
As well as yet another big lie.
Even though it's a stunning achievement, one the Liberals couldn't help celebrating.
Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government are making important progress to grow the economy and build a better future for all Canadians. The Conservatives have no plan to grow the economy, and have opposed every major step to strengthen our middle class. pic.twitter.com/GnsBBhVTTW— Liberal Party (@liberal_party) December 8, 2018
While pointing out that the Cons have still got no economic plan to offer up to Canadians.
Which left the desperate Scheer in the growing darkness looking like a Con artist or a clown...
Or just an even more pathetic loser.
And begs the question:
How long must decent Canadians put up with him and his filthy lying Trumplings?
How long before we can destroy them in the next election?
Because that happy Day of Decency can't come soon enough...
Simon, I was going to urge you to blog about this issue after I saw Chris ALexander on QP this morning speaking about the UN pact. To my surprise he eviscerated weak Andy. The knives are out for weak andy.ReplyDelete