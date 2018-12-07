Doug Ford And The Scandal He Will Not Escape

When I saw this picture of Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau yesterday I could almost imagine what Ford was saying.
"Gimme, gimme, gimme everything I want *snort* or I'm picking up my marbles and going home!!!!"
So I wasn't surprised when the Trudeau government just shrugged its shoulders.
For they must surely know that Ford is just trying to deflect attention from his many scandals.
Especially this one, the one where an old family friend of the Ford family was allowed to apply for the job of Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, even though he wasn't qualified.
But did get the job after those qualifications were lowered.
When the top job with the Ontario Provincial Police was posted in October, Ron Taverner couldn’t apply, because his rank was too low. Two days later, the job requirements were changed — paving the way for the Ford family friend to apply.
He got the job.
When the media came after him, Ford claimed that he had zero influence with the panel that chose Taverner.
.@fordnation says he had zero influence on choosing Ron Taverner as OPP commissioner #onpoli pic.twitter.com/mOB9qpFVtT— Laura Stone (@l_stone) December 4, 2018
He is still refusing to back down, and still claiming he would have signed off on anyone.
He just can't seem to understand, or doesn't want to understand, why appointing an old buddy like Taverner to be your police chief is a really bad idea."I have final sign-off on everything in this province," says @fordnation. He says he would have signed off on anyone the 3-person panel recommended to be Ontario Provincial Police commissioner. #onpoli #cdnpoli— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 4, 2018
Read more: https://t.co/8AE7SQFmF8 pic.twitter.com/UKtK7GIjMe
Democratic countries put a wall between leaders of the government and leaders of the police for a reason. If the police are beholden to those in power, it opens the door to political arrests. Police become guard dogs for the rulers instead of guardians of the public. People stop believing that the police will enforce the law without favour.
How is the public going to trust the police to probe potential crimes or misdemeanours of the Ford government with Mr. Taverner in charge?
You would think that Dougie might have learned something from the sordid adventures of his now dead brother Robbie...
Mr. Ford should know better. He was at Toronto City Hall when police were investigating his brother the mayor during the infamous crack-smoking scandal. How would it have looked if – instead of the estimable Bill Blair – Mr. Taverner had been in charge of the Toronto police?
But maybe he did, and really likes the sign Taverner has on a wall in his office that reads, "loose lips sink ships."
But whatever, good luck bellowing at Justin Trudeau to try to deflect attention from his own problems.
For his bully regime already reeks of corruption. He won't escape this scandal and all the others.
And I predict that nothing will save him from the day of justice....
