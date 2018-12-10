Monday, December 10, 2018
Big Business Joins The Battle Against Climate Change
Whatever you do, don't tell Canada's grubby gang of Con climate change deniers anything. For I doubt they could survive the shock.
They want us to believe that fighting global warming is too expensive, not worth it, and bad for business.
And of course, that Justin Trudeau's job killing carbon tax is the worst tax ever in the history of the world.
But sadly for that Con gang, it seems that some of the world's biggest investors beg to disagree.
They're warning that the choice is simple: Tackle climate change or face ecological AND financial disaster.
Global investors managing $32tn issued a stark warning to governments at the UN climate summit on Monday, demanding urgent cuts in carbon emissions and the phasing out of all coal burning. Without these, the world faces a financial crash several times worse than the 2008 crisis, they said.
The investors include some of the world’s biggest pension funds, insurers and asset managers and marks the largest such intervention to date. They say fossil fuel subsidies must end and substantial taxes on carbon be introduced.
And that Cons should stop calling carbon taxes job killers, when they can be job creators.
Thomas DiNapoli, of the $207bn New York State Common Retirement Fund, another signatory, said taking action on global warming not only avoided damage but could boost jobs and growth. “The low-carbon economy presents numerous opportunities and investors who ignore the changing world do so at their own peril.”
Now I don't know whether enough business types will listen, or whether we have enough time, or whether our politicians will ever stop treating Alberta like our golden goose.
Instead of our tarry curse.
But I do know what it says about these Con clowns...
They're bad for the planet. They're bad for business.
And they're way too dangerous to govern...
