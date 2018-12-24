Monday, December 24, 2018
The Horror of Brexit and Some Magical Holiday Videos
It's hard to understand how much damage Brexit has done to Britain. You really have to see it for yourself, as I did last week.
Jobs are being lost or moving to the EU, people are stockpiling food and medicines in case the hapless Theresa May has to settle for no deal in March.
Fear and loathing are everywhere, and even the army is being made ready in case anarchy erupts.
But somehow the spirit of Christmas still clings to life.
For as I discovered, the lights at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh are amazing to behold.
With over a million twinkling lights turning the greenhouses and the grounds into a magical winter wonderland.
That for a moment at least can make you forget, what the Brexit Beast and the monstrous Cons have done to that country.
And then there are the holiday videos, that the British seem to do better than anyone else.
This one is from the high-end department store chain John Lewis...
This one is from the large supermarket chain Sainsbury's...
And then there's the one I really liked, from of all places the BBC...
If only because it reminds us that the greatest present you can receive or give is love.
It doesn't cost a thing, and the lonely are the ones who need it the most.
Finally, there's the much humbler video I run every year to remember the legions of LGBT kids who will spend the holidays in the streets where they live...
Having been thrown out of their homes by their parents, or being forced to flee for their lives.
So this one is for them, and a reminder to the bigots of the world that the gay spirit is unbowed...
As for the rest of you, I'll be back tomorrow with my annual Christmas message,
for the sad, the lonely, and the sick, who I have dedicated my life to helping.
But for those lucky enough to be too busy to read it, I just want to thank you for reading this blog, and keeping me company for so many years.
And Merry Christmas, Joyeux Noël, Happy Holidays everybody !!!!
