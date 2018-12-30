Sunday, December 30, 2018
The Never-Ending Nonsense Of The Con Clown Rex Murphy
I haven't read or heard anything by Rex Murphy for so long, that I thought he was missing in action, or retired, or dead.
But no, the crusty old oil pimp is still going, still ranting and raving over at the National Post.
And he's just as ghastly as he ever was...
Still inhabiting his kooky corner of the right-wing universe.
And in his latest foul rant, taking aim at Time magazine's PERSON of the YEAR, the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Time, that tattered, shrunken revenant of a once-popular news magazine, continues in its endless decline to delude itself that it has either the authority or the competence to name the “Person of the Year.” Brilliantly it named journalists — “The Guardians” — as 2018’s collective heroes, with Jamal Khashoggi given pride of place on the once-iconic cover.
Time neglected to check on Khashoggi and now finds that it nominated a Qatar stooge, whose columns were midwifed by officers in the Qatar government, and whose “journalistic” career was but a distracting pendant to his many more serious activities, latterly as an anti-Saudi lobbyist, nephew to the one-time world’s biggest arms dealer, and a host of other shadowy mésalliances.
As well as claiming that most other journalists can't be trusted, or be called "guardians of the truth," because they're biased against Donald Trump.
As far as journalists collectively being honoured with the ascription “guardians,” that surely cannot apply in North America or Europe if we take most of their coverage of Donald Trump as the testing ground. Trump journalism will some day earn its place in medical literature, side by side with malarial fever and LSD as engines of hallucination and fitful nightmares.
Who as you can gather from that feverish statement, Murphy simply adores...
Almost as much as he hates Justin Trudeau, and journalists who are biased against climate change deniers.
Place the adjective environmental to govern the noun journalism and the former swallows up, nullifies, extinguishes quite the latter. What we may call real journalists on the global warming file are, to use a familiar category, on the very sharp end of the endangered species list. The majority of environmental journalists are a choir in perfect harmony on a one-note score, the settled-science symphony of the IPCC and Al Gore.
Like old Rexy himself...
Who doesn't believe in climate change for obvious reasons...
Which makes him just about the last person in Canada who should criticize environmentalists or journalists.
Considering that he was NEVER an example for others to follow...
And the only question I still have before I try to forget Murphy again, is why did the CBC managers employ that shameless teabagger for so long?
Why did they allow him to debase the reputation of the once proud National?
And do those same apparent Con sympathies explain why the CBC is now letting Andrew Scheer get away with murder?
By failing to hold Scheer accountable for pandering to racists, or for lying like a thief.
And why they are trying so hard to make him Prime Minister, even though he's planning to kill them?
For that we must know.
The fate of the CBC and the country may depend on the answer.
And only the truth can save us...
