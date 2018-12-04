Tuesday, December 04, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Mad Max Bernier Effect
I think it's safe to say that Andrew Scheer is not the man he used to be. His creepy smile has been replaced by a werewolf snarl.
He's angry, he's desperate, his polls are tanking, some in his party are already talking about quickly replacing him if he loses to Justin Trudeau.
And that old sinking feeling that time is running out, is driving him to new depths of degradation.
So when Trudeau tweeted this to the American late night show host Trevor Noah.
This is how Scheer responded:
Only to be left looking like an idiot when the truth was revealed.
According to one government spokesperson, the money pledged in a tweet to Trevor Noah, who is hosting the Global Citizen Festival in honour of former South African leader Nelson Mandela’s pursuit of ending extreme poverty, is part of the $400 million already announced during the G7 Summit in June to support education for girls.
Or worse, a ghastly misogynist who hates women AND girls.
But then while Scheer's crass tweet was fired in the general direction of Trudeau, it was also aimed at trying to outdo his bitter rival Maxime Bernier.
In a pathetic attempt to convince his own supporters that he is just as much of a right-wing extremist as is Bernier.
And for good reason.
For if this new Leger poll is reasonably accurate.
And if Bernier is really at four per cent and climbing, Scheer and his Cons are now in a desperate struggle for survival.
As both him and Bernier fight for the same ugly group of Con supporters...
And since Scheer won't be able to do that, and at the same time attract the more moderate supporters he needs if he is to have any chance of winning the next election.
And since the NDP still appears to be going nowhere, and is in no position to split the Liberal vote, it all suggests that Justin Trudeau is heading for another big majority.
With a little help from Mad Max Bernier effect...
Which should leave Scheer looking like a double loser.
A cowardly right-wing extremist, who hates women and girls.
And definitely NOT a Canadian prime minister...
