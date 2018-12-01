Saturday, December 01, 2018
Now Even The Media Is Calling Andrew Scheer A Clown
As you know, I have always portrayed Andrew Scheer as a deplorable clown.
A dangerous clown, but a clown nonetheless, who likes to blame everything bad on Justin Trudeau's carbon tax.
And now that Scheer is also blaming the tax for GM's closure of that Oshawa plant, even some in our useless media are starting to agree with me.
The creepy Con clown is losing his marbles
Like the very Con friendly Stephen Maher, who accuses Scheer of spouting nonsense.
Scheer wants the election this fall to be a referendum on the carbon tax. Having decided that, everything is forced into that narrative frame, even if it’s plainly ridiculous.
It is so difficult nowadays to capture the attention of click-addled voters that politicians are forced to deliver one simple message over and over again. That means that until the election, the Conservatives are going to blame everything on Trudeau’s job-killing carbon tax.
And even though Maher spends most of that article attacking Trudeau. Does his best to justify Scheer's latest Big Lie by blaming Maxime Bernier...
It is a dim-witted, tedious message, but it keeps the base engaged, which helps the party raise money, and helps fend off the threat from Maxime Bernier, who can spoil Conservative chances in many ridings by splitting the right wing vote.
The real threat from Bernier is that he will force Scheer to keep engaging a section of the electorate that he ought to be able to take for granted, which will prevent him from saying sensible things to people who might listen respectfully is he weren’t spewing such nonsense.
And somehow forgets to mention that GM, which is hoping to focus on making electric cars, also supports carbon pricing...
So it can gain an advantage over its fossil fuel competitors.
He does still hammer the point home,
This is a ridiculous argument, entirely off target. Scheer might just as well blame the plant closure on the Toronto Maple Leafs power play.
And then there's the Toronto Star's editorial board, that accuses Scheer of "incoherence, confusion and backward thinking," for claiming Trudeau's carbon tax is to blame for the GM closure.
Among the many problems with this simplistic assertion is that there is zero evidence that carbon taxes had anything at all to do with GM’s decision.
The Oshawa plant, let’s remember, is just one of five North American plants on the chopping block. The other four are in places like Lordstown, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, and Baltimore, Maryland, and the last time we looked none of those states had a carbon tax.
And to add insult to injury, calls the hapless Scheer, Doug Ford's Mini Me...
A potential prime minister would surely want to demonstrate that he has thought about these issues and has something serious to offer. Instead, Scheer seems content to bleat on about carbon taxes and leave it at that.
No wonder that, according to some reports, federal Conservatives are grumbling in the background, worried that their leader has failed to establish himself as a decisive alternative to Trudeau. Instead he has turned into Ford’s Mini-Me.
Just like I did ages ago.
Which makes me think that maybe I should help our useless media by predicting where Scheer is going.
Which as it turns out, is NOWHERE...
Justin Trudeau is going to use the carbon tax issue to make Scheer look like a dumb little Con doggy, sniffing and pissing his way to oblivion.
While Trudeau enjoys a relaxing stroll to a new and even bigger majority.
Wowser, wowser, bow wow wowser.
What a great prime minister...
