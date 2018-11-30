Friday, November 30, 2018
How The Con Hate Mongers Are Slowly Poisoning Canada
I've spend the last few days flying around all over the place, so it's great to be back home.
And to make matters even better, the rink is fully functional.
But just as I was saying to myself, yes, that's MY Canada.
Then I saw this.
And it couldn't be less Canadian or more disgraceful.
The number of police-reported hate crimes reached an all-time high in 2017, largely driven by incidents targeting Muslim, Jewish and black people, according to Statistics Canada data released Thursday. The federal agency said hate crimes have been steadily climbing since 2014, but shot up by some 47 per cent 2017, the last year for which data was collected.
In total, Canadian police forces reported 2,073 hate crimes – the most since 2009, when data became available.
Or more predictable.
For when people like Andrew Scheer are allowed to stir up racist and xenophobic feelings with impunity.
You know he is capable of anything.
And who knows to what monstrous place he might take us.
And when professional hate mongers like Ezra Levant are able to make a good living peddling hate as if it was just another day at the office.
And not only does not have any charges ever laid against him, but gets to be praised by Britain's most notorious bigot Tommy Robinson.
And giggle with obscene delight.
When all of this is allowed to happen, and the media records the facts, but has nothing more to say about them, lest it make its Con friends look bad.
So it doesn't even bother to take a closer look at the latest Stats Can report.
And leaves out chilling stuff like this:
Hate crimes targeting sexual orientation accounted for 10% of all police-reported hate crimes in 2017, rising from 176 incidents in 2016 to 204 in 2017, marking a second consecutive annual increase.
Those were offset somewhat by 18 fewer incidents in British Columbia. As has been seen in previous years, violent crimes accounted for a higher proportion of crimes targeting sexual orientation when compared with other types of hate crimes.
So some are more equal than others, violence mingles with indifference, bigotry becomes normalized.
And is allowed to poison even the young.
It's beyond ugly, it cannot be allowed to continue...
We need better laws to control the spread of hate, we need to let Andrew Scheer and his monstrous Cons know that hate speech is not free speech.
And of course we need to hope that Justin Trudeau, who whether you support him or not does stand for decency, and our Canadian values.
Will hopefully teach Scheer and all the filthy bigots in this country a lesson they'll forget.
The situation couldn't be clearer, and the solution couldn't be more obvious, or more urgent.
The bigots must be beaten before they kill this country.
And so I can say again, this is MY Canada happy and decent...
P.S. I'm sorry I wasn't able to answer your comments properly while I was travelling. But all should be back to normal by the weekend...
Labels: Con bigots, hate crimes, Statistics Canada
Granted, Canada like any other country has its own set of homegrown boneheads, white/male/"Christian" supremacist thugs, and Republican/Fox News wannabes in Parliament and the Con media. But there's no discounting the global Trump effect that's emboldened these hate-mongers to act with impunity. Or the Internet, which has its origins here and where Facebook, Twitter and the like are headquartered and use the Constitution to wipe the blood off their hands. The U.S. has proven itself to be the #1 net exporter of hate. I'm sorry to say that our laissez-faire interpretation of "free speech" has been an odious and grotesque mistake. Hopefully Trump is gone soon, and Emmanuel Macron's "European model of the Internet" is allowed to take hold and bring some much-needed order and decency to the out-of-control chaos that the weaponized trolls have been allowed to foment. Canada, meanwhile, ought to bring back and strengthen those anti-hate provisions that Herr Harper got rid of, so that Levant, McInnes and their ilk can face the necessary and overdue consequences for what they've said and done.ReplyDelete