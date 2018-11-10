Donald Trump and the Blue Wave That Just Kept Growing

I can only imagine what state Donald Trump must be in this weekend, after the way he reacted to the midterm election results.
Going after and then banning CNN's Jim Acosta from the White House, firing Jeff Sessions, mocking some of his own defeated Republican candidates.
Firing off inflammatory tweets like this one.
Denying that his staff used a doctored video to ban Jim Acosta.
Only to lie like a thief, again. And sound like a maniac.
WATCH: Donald Trump lies about the doctored video @PressSec got from a conspiracy theory website and posted as a rationale to ban a reporter from the White House. pic.twitter.com/iVXHKwPH0n— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 9, 2018
But then who can blame Trump for finally losing it in public?
At first he thought the Republicans had won at least a moral victory by winning a few more Senate seats. And extravagantly praised himself.
Until he realized that little blue wave wasn't so little after all...
And that it was still growing.
In the early hours of election night on Tuesday, a consensus began to take hold that the vaunted Democratic blue wave that had been talked about all year was failing to materialize. Now, with a handful of races still to be called, it’s clear that an anti-President Trump force hit the country with considerable, if uneven, strength.
Democrats appear poised to pick up between 35 and 40 seats in the House, once the last races are tallied, according to strategists in both parties. That would represent the biggest Democratic gain in the House since the post-Watergate election of 1974, when the party picked up 49 seats three months after Richard M. Nixon resigned the presidency.
So the the Republicans really did get clobbered.
It turns out the 2018 midterm elections were pretty much a rout. Counting all the votes makes all the difference in the world.
And what's becoming only too clear is that Trump is now doing more to damage his party than help it...
It drives Trump’s critics to distraction to watch him dominate every news cycle and repeat lies that have long since been debunked. They should be upset ; the president’s lies, racism, meanness and ignorance debase the presidency.
However, Trump’s not helping himself or his party. To the contrary, Democrats just had an extremely successful election and are winning most major policy debates. They should send him a nice fruit basket or something for the holidays.
So no wonder Trump is said to be really depressed.
And no wonder progressives are celebrating.
We avoided Midnight in America. The president concocted a frightscape, the caravan from hell ready to storm our white picket fences, the military deployed as a political stunt, the Constitution inches from the shredder.
But I’m here to bring you some good news, folks: It will take at least one more election cycle, but the enemies of progress are headed back to history’s basement. And democracy, after a surge of voters who had checked out of their role in the governing part, has a pulse.
For them it can only get better.
For Trump it can only get worse.
Until the happy day in 2020, when he is finally done...
