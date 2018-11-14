Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Donald Trump's Scary Five Days of Fury
There was clearly something terribly wrong with Donald Trump during his recent visit to France.
He seemed bitter, paranoid, angry. Afraid of everything, including the rain.
It was clear that the midterm election losses had hit him hard, and shattered his once lacquered confidence.
But who knew it was as bad as this?
Who knew it was five days of fury?
When nobody was safe, not even Theresa May.
As he jetted to Paris last Friday, President Trump received a congratulatory phone call aboard Air Force One. British Prime Minister Theresa May was calling to celebrate the Republican Party’s wins in the midterm elections — never mind that Democrats seized control of the House — but her appeal to the American president’s vanity was met with an ornery outburst.
And that was just the beginning.
He had been shattered by the midterm results. He missed those campaign rallies. He ranted, and raved, and threatened to fire people.
Until the whole White House was fighting itself.
“He’s just a bull carrying his own china shop with him whenever he travels the world,” presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said.
“Trump needs adulation, so heading into the midterms, holding these rallies, he was cheered and it became narcissistic fuel to his engine,” Brinkley said. “After the midterm, it’s the sober dawn of the morning.”
But although at first glance, it looked like just another episode of Trump The Insane Baby President, a very dark and low comedy.
As Jennifer Rubin writes, it's also a frightful portrait of a president out of control.
Trump hollered at British Prime Minister Theresa May in a phone call, berated aides and insisted on personnel changes likely to worsen morale in an already besieged White House.
As bad as Trump’s public outbursts may be, he is even less composed, rational and stable behind closed doors.
A president who could erupt again at any time.
Trump will get worse under pressure. If he is this bad now, imagine what he’ll be like if more associates are indicted, the economy goes to seed or the subpoenas start flying. At some point, unless Trump has him fired, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III will issue his report. Unless it miraculously exonerates him, the president may have a meltdown that will make his trip to France look like a picnic.
But sadly, as the madness continues, so does the cover up...
Once more — as we saw with Bob Woodward’s book, the anonymous op-ed in the New York Times, Michael Wolff’s book, Omarosa Manigault Newman’s tell-all, and countless news reports — the people who work most closely with Trump know best how emotionally, intellectually and temperamentally unfit he is for the job. And yet, they continue to mislead the public, and remain silent after leaving, as to the president’s ability to carry out his duties.
Will the Republicans ever have the courage and the decency to tell their mad emperor he has no clothes?
And of course the answer is no, no they won't.
They lost their moral compasses a long time ago. They are his enablers and will go down with him.
So as Jennifer Rubin writes, there is only one thing that decent Americans can and must do:
All of this reminds us that Democratic control of the House is only a halfway measure. Unless and until Trump is out of office, the country, our democracy and our security remain at risk.
Defeat him, charge him, and hopefully cage that needy monster...
Before he kills us all....
