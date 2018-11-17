How Doug Ford Is Hurting Andrew Scheer And His Cons

There was Doug Ford last night at the Progressive Conservative Convention, addressing his adoring Ford Nation.
No doubt getting one standing ovation after the other.
Because he likes them a lot.
And even though his government is already struggling to recover from one ugly scandal after the other, and is already running Ontario into the ground.
There he was going after Justin Trudeau.
We've taken Kathleen Wynne's hands out of your pocket. Justin Trudeau – you're next! pic.twitter.com/6heMR0KdST— Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 17, 2018
Because Ford may only be a premier, and a really bad one. But for him and his Harperite handlers, Trudeau is enemy number one.
Doug Ford is again putting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his crosshairs as the Ontario premier rallies Progressive Conservatives in Etobicoke this weekend.
“I’m putting the prime minister on notice,” he said. “We’ve already taken Kathleen Wynne’s hands out of your pockets. And Justin Trudeau, you’re next.”
That line prompted a standing ovation from the crowd and chants of “Doug, Doug, Doug.”
For the simple reason that the brutish Ford can't wait to be prime minister.
Of course, he can't admit that, so he claims he is just helping Andrew Scheer win the next election...
But sadly for Scheer, with friends like that who needs enemies?
For the Ford regime's recent decision to deep six plans for a francophone university in the province, as well as abolish the post of French-language services commissioner, will come back to haunt Scheer.
And as Chantal Hébert writes, it could do him great damage.
Make no mistake. By putting Ontario’s francophone minority on his fiscal hit list this week, Premier Doug Ford has placed his federal ally Andrew Scheer in harm’s way.
To save what amounts to a small drop in Ontario’s fiscal bucket, the Ford government has managed to trigger waves of indignation within every minority-language community in the country — including Anglo-Quebecers.
Not just in Ontario and Quebec...
But as Éric Grenier points out, also in other ridings.
Outside of Quebec, there are four ridings with majority francophone populations — three in New Brunswick and one in Ontario. There are another 14 ridings — in New Brunswick, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Manitoba — where francophones make up at least 10 per cent of the population. Half of those ridings voted Conservative the last time the party won a majority government in 2011; they would be key to any Conservative victory in 2019.
It's not likely that being seen as close to the Ford government will do Scheer many favours in the 96 ridings across the country with significant francophone populations.
So Ford's rotten regime could end up hurting Scheer's Cons, while giving Justin Trudeau and his Liberals a big boost.
Just like latest Abacus poll suggests that although Ford has only been premier for four months, he has already boosted Trudeau's numbers in Ontario...
After only four months of Dougie, it seems a lot of Ontarians have suddenly realized you can't trust Ford and his friend Andy.
And in Quebec of course, Scheer's unholy alliance with Ford's crude anti-carbon tax crusade, will only make matters worse for him and his Cons.
Voters in Quebec are worried about climate change. Polls show that it rates as an issue most highly in Quebec, putting the environment and climate change among the top issues for voters in the province.
That puts Scheer at risk of being out of step with Quebecers in the next federal election on one major issue — a risk that could be amplified if francophones also sense the Conservative leader is unwilling to distance himself from Ford's approach to funding services for Franco-Ontarians.
And yes, it's not a pretty picture...
And it's not going to have a happy ending.
They didn't know what they were doing.
They didn't realize that the times were 'a' changing.
So they both went down together...
