Thursday, November 29, 2018
Caroline Mulroney And The Day The Dream Died
It was supposed to be a political fairy tale. Caroline Mulroney, the daughter of Brian, joining the Ford regime.
And on her way to one day being crowned prime minister.
But sadly for her and her father, it just didn't work out that way.
After the glittering coach that was supposed to carry her to the doorway of 24 Sussex
Drive, suddenly turned into a pumpkin.
And as Bob Hepburn reports, the dream died.
The dream harboured by the Ontario attorney general when she first entered elected politics in the summer of 2017 was that one day she would become premier of Ontario and eventually move on to become Canada’s first elected woman prime minister.
But that dream is over, shattered by a series of actions that have made her look weak, ineffective, indecisive, intimidated and humiliated.
With the final blow coming when Doug Ford declared war on Franco Ontarians, and Mulroney as the minister responsible for francophone affairs, heartily endorsed Ford's move.
Without shame or hesitation, Mulroney insisted the moves were necessary as part of efforts to reduce government spending. She also tried to blame both the former Wynne government and the federal Liberals for the cuts.
Only to have Ford backpedal furiously, and leave Mulroney looking like an idiot. And not for the first time.
For her first mistake was allowing Ford to downgrade the position of minister of francophone affairs.
The second was allowing the crass Fordzilla to insult Franco Ontarians by not including a single word of French in his throne speech.
But while she might have been able to get away with that one...
By claiming that she was only trying to prevent the French language from being mutilated.
Then there was this debacle.
The third came in September when Ford said he would use the “notwithstanding” clause in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to override a judge’s ruling that Ford’s move to cut the size of Toronto city council in the midst of an election was unconstitutional. Mulroney defended Ford’s action, despite almost universal condemnation, including from her father.
From which there was no escape.
Importantly, there’s a pattern here with Mulroney — on all her major files she’s either missing in action or acting as Ford’s subservient puppet.
And made her look only too happy to be sitting in the hairy palm of her ape leader...
Which is definitely NOT what a future prime minister is supposed to look like.
But then of course, her fatal mistake was believing that Doug Ford was interested in grooming her to be prime minister, when he wants the job himself.
And I suspect her humiliation is only beginning...
Poor Caroline Mulroney, she should have waited for Doug Ford to fail big time before making her move.
But she lunged for the brass ring too soon, fell flat on her face.
How is she ever going to win support from these voters? How is she ever going to win support from voters horrified by her backing of Ford’s shameless abuse of the “notwithstanding” clause? How is she going to win support from voters everywhere who despise Ford?
Unless she can figure that out, John Lennon’s words will be forever true: “The dream is over.”
And barring a miracle, her dream and her political career are over already.
And she has only herself to blame...
Labels: Caroline Mulroney, Con clowns, Doug Ford, Franco Ontarians
