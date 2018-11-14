Is Maxime Bernier Hurting Andrew Scheer's Cons Already?

Ever since Maxime Bernier left the Cons to form his own party, the People's Party or Max Party, Andrew Scheer has been desperately trying to ignore him.
Trying to pretend, in public at least, that Mad Max is not a real threat to Scheer's fevered plan to DESTROY Justin Trudeau.
And no doubt hoping that because he calls himself Mad Max and attracts all kinds of crazies, that Bernier would soon flame out. And that his party would go down with him.
But sadly for Scheer, it seems that Bernier's party is off to a roaring start, and that Mad Max is a real threat.
For as Thomas Walkom writes, he's proving to be a political force.
When he left the Conservatives this year to form his own party, the conventional wisdom held that he’d simply disappear into the political wilderness.
But so far Bernier is very much alive. He spoke to an enthusiastic political rally in Vancouver on Thursday and another in Calgary Friday.
Bernier says his People’s Party has signed up more than 30,000 members. He promises to field candidates in every riding for next October’s federal election and may well do so.
He's making friends in all the
As Gillian Steward writes, he has a fanatical following.
Maxime Bernier came to Calgary last week and it was clear he has lots of fans here.
Lots of fans.
About 400 people — 90 per cent male, and 99 per cent white — jammed into a hotel conference room on Friday night and enthusiastically applauded almost everything Bernier said. They praised him effusively during the question period and mobbed him when he finished speaking.
And as the latest Nanos poll suggests to me, that growing support may be starting to do the Cons some real damage.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 39.4 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 27.5 per cent, the NDP at 19.8 percent, the BQ at 2.0 per cent, the Greens at 6.1 per cent and the newly formed People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 1.4 per cent.
For as the People's Party inches up, the Cons keep sliding, and at 27.5 per cent they are now lower than they were the day Scheer took over.
And if Bernier and his gang keep eating away at their support, Scheer and his Cons won't stand a chance of winning the next election.
And could very well find themselves fighting for second place with the NDP.
All of which had the poor Con fluffer John Ivison wondering what the hell is going on?
When in fact the answer should have been obvious long ago.
Andrew Scheer is a religious fanatic, a misogynist, a racist, and a planet burning climate change denier. A man unfit to be the leader of a Canadian party, let alone prime minister.
His Cons have depended for years on a rabid racist Rebel loving base that screams for that kind of dirty bigoted stuff.
Now many of them are Trumplings, and if they think Bernier is their Trump, they could hurt the Scheer Cons so badly they might never recover.
Which explains why he is flailing all over the place trying to keep them from leaving.
Posing as a nerdy crime buster, and accusing Justin Trudeau of being a criminal or a terrorist sympathiser.
And this is why it won't work...
We've seen that ghastly act before.
When Stephen Harper built the Cons, he built them in his own image.
And I wouldn't be surprised if not long after he went down.
They all went down with him...
