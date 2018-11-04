Sunday, November 04, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Hidden Hand of Hamish Marshall
It was just over a week ago, when a desperate Andrew Scheer came out of the closet as a full blown Trumpling.
A secret admirer of the Orange Oaf, and a wannabe Trump himself.
By declaring war on the "fake news" media.
Claiming, despite all the evidence to the contrary, that they loved Justin Trudeau more than they loved HIM.
“We don’t always get the same kind of coverage that (Trudeau) gets in the mainstream media. Have you noticed that?” Scheer asked supporters.
“(Trudeau has) got the media on his side, he’s got the pundits, he’s got the academics and think-tanks, everyone who wants to lecture you on how to spend your own money and how to live your own life.”
And vowing to go for the jugular.
Only to suddenly change his mind, and start praising the media, in what was a remarkable turnaround.
On Friday, the Star reported the Conservatives appeared to be gearing up for a fight with media outlets in the 2019 campaign – not only due to Scheer’s comments, but Conservative MPs and senators publicly accusing individual reporters of Liberal bias.
On Monday, the CBC reported that Scheer’s director of issues management and media relations, Jacqui Delaney, had left his office and returned to working for Senator Leo Housakos – who has on occasion provided his own brand of media criticism on Twitter. Delaney, a former anchor on the Sun News Network and longtime political staffer, told the CBC her departure was due to health reasons.
One moment they were howling like hungry hyenas, the next moment they were purring like kittens, and trying to make it sound like it was all Jacqui Delaney's fault.
But long before all of that happened, it's clear that the idea of attacking the media was being promoted by the hidden hand of Hamish Marshall.
The Con's national campaign manager, and Scheer's ex-Rebel mini-me.
As you can see from this fund-raising letter, written five days before Scheer came out swinging at the media.
"In exactly one year from the date of this letter, we'll finally have a chance to fire Justin Trudeau and elect a Conservative majority, led by Andrew Scheer.
For most Canadians who care about their pocketbook, it should be an easy choice --but not when our opponents record to mudslinging, half truths and disinformation.
And - you know as well as I do - the Ottawa media will search high and low for anything to knock us off course and kill our momentum.
Radical far-leftists are emboldened in a way they haven't been in our country before.
Which in its radical far right-wing way, resembles the kind of fundraising messages that Marshall's buddy, Ezra Levant, sends out all the time...
And explains why so many Con attack ads look like they've come straight from Levant's hate mongering Rebel...
Which in turn can only make many Canadians wonder who is really running the Con gang?
Should it now be known as the Rebel Party?
And how low will those ghastly Trumplings go?
You know, Hamish Marshall is a very stealthy operative. There are almost no pictures of him. He prefers to work in the shadows.
But his hidden hand is steering the Cons to where no Canadian party should go.
So he must be held accountable, along with Scheer, and urged to restrain his Rebel instincts.
Before the two of them, and their filthy Cons, poison this country further...
