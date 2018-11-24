Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Andrew Scheer?

Andrew Scheer has been keeping a very low profile recently. He's been absent from Question Period quite a few times.
He seems to be hiding from the media, the fake news as he calls it.
But then who can blame him?
His situation is desperate. It's all going horribly wrong. He's trailing Justin Trudeau by double digits in the polls.
And this must really hurt.
His good buddy Doug Ford taking aim at Ontario's francophone community, but hitting him instead.
And blowing Scheer's chances of winning more seats in Quebec right out of the water.
But this must be the cruelest blow of all.
His faithful Con
When Andrew Scheer was elected leader of the Conservative Party 18 months ago, I suggested it was a fair bet he would one day be prime minister.
But my thinking has evolved.
And warning that Scheer may now be living on borrowed time.
If the Conservatives win, or even hold Justin Trudeau to a minority, Scheer’s position is assured. Any other outcome leaves him vulnerable. There are simply too many Conservatives, in and out of caucus, complaining that he is failing to show decisive, dynamic leadership.
Claiming that the pathetic Scheer is Doug Ford AND Jason Kenney's Mini Me...
Who show him no respect.
He has emerged as a junior partner to Ford in Ontario, just as he has to Jason Kenney in Alberta. Kenney is said to have introduced Scheer as the newspaper-clippings guy from the Opposition Leader’s Office (before being elected, the Conservative leader worked in the correspondence unit of the OLO).
While Scheer's own Con gang complains he has nothing to offer Canadians.
“I thought we’d put something in the window to get people enthused. But there’s nothing. We chase an issue and then we go down a rabbit hole.”
And some are even predicting that the end could come suddenly.
Would Scheer survive a leadership review if he loses the next election, I asked the second shadow cabinet member?
“I don’t think so. Someone would stick the knife in,” they replied. “It is problematic.”
If Maxime Bernier doesn't get him first.
Which explains why Scheer is looking so desperate.
Or why he got so excited about that ratty anti-Trudeau protest in Calgary the other day...
The one he called an "incredible show."
But only served to prove once and for all, that Scheer is unfit to lead the Cons, let alone our country.
For that is the dark place where he would take our Canada.
You know, all roads lead to the grave, and the Cons are heading there in a hurry.
But something tells me that Justin Trudeau will make sure, that Andrew Scheer gets there first...
