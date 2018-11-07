Donald Trump's Painful Crazy Day of Reckoning

Well it wasn't the big blue wave I had been hoping for, to bury the sinister sand man Donald Trump once and for all.
But it was quite a wave, it has crippled Trump.
Democrats seized control of the House while Republicans held the Senate on Tuesday in a national referendum on President Trump that drew record numbers of voters to the polls and opened the door to tougher oversight of the White House over the next two years.
The dramatic conclusion of the most expensive and consequential midterms in modern times fell short of delivering the sweeping repudiation of Trump wished for by Democrats and the “resistance” movement. But Democrats’ takeover in the House still portended serious changes in Washington, as the party prepared to block Trump’s agenda and investigate his personal finances and potential ties to Russia.
And all you have to do to know how deeply the orange fascist has been wounded, is to read his pathetic tweets.
Praising himself extravagantly, before threatening his opponents.
President Trump threatened Wednesday to retaliate with a “warlike posture” should the new Democratic House majority use its subpoena power to launch investigations into his administration, warning that any probes would jeopardize prospects for bipartisan deals.
Then holding a bizarre news conference where he fought with reporters and even ordered that CNN's Jim Acosta be silenced.
Jim Acosta will go down as an American hero before all this is said and done. This is probably the scariest I’ve seen Trump yet. This is not how an American President treats the press.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 7, 2018
Absolutely chilling. pic.twitter.com/SIZWbOI6Q8
Looking more like a thug dictator than a president...
I can't believe this just happened. This is a president who is rapidly unraveling. pic.twitter.com/0CaUTOvbn0— Arlen Parsa voted! (@arlenparsa) November 7, 2018
Or a maniac.
Only to return to his office and fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned on Wednesday at President Trump’s request, ending the tenure of a loyalist Trump had soured on shortly after Sessions took office in 2017 because the former senator from Alabama had recused himself from oversight of the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.
Because that's how winners act.
Or more correctly that's how cowardly scumbags like Trump act, when they know that the next two years are going to be a living hell...
Know that everything he hoped he could kept hidden will now be revealed.
And that it won't be long before Robert Mueller comes calling.
The beast has finally been at least partially restrained.
And the time has finally come when he can slowly be destroyed...
If he doesn't destroy himself first. Painfully I hope.
Big wave, small wave.
It feels like a sweet victory to me...
it was a very narrow win for the anti trumps. Very scary as normal mid terms see a 60 plus gain in the house. The fact that the increased in the senate scary.ReplyDelete
There is just something psychologically disquieting about people who constantly refer to themselves in the third person, especially an already poor excuse for a president. The following article expands on that premise but in Trumps case the disconnect between his reality and projected self is foreboding.ReplyDelete
When we hear it happen, habitual illeism — the barely pronounceable word that describes the act of using the third person when talking about oneself — tends to signal to the rest of us one of a number of personality quirks in the speaker, none of them good: A stunted intellect (“Sloth loves Chunk”); the presence of psychotic personality disorders (“Smeagol hates nasty Hobbitses”); rampant egoism (“Doctor Doom shall be master of Earth!”); or a journalist using horribly awkward turns of phrase that belong in the print era (at least, that’s in the opinion of your present author). https://melmagazine.com/en-us/story/the-psychology-of-referring-to-yourself-in-the-third-person
RT