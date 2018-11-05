Monday, November 05, 2018
Is Doug Ford's Government Already Falling Apart?
I guess the look on Doug Ford's face says it all.
He doesn't seem to know what's happening, or what he's supposed to say. Except maybe, who knew it was so hard to be a Premier?
He doesn't understand why his Harperite handlers are frantically shuffling his cabinet like pack of cards after only FOUR months in power.
He doesn't understand why it's all going so wrong, so soon, and so fast.
One moment he was happily unveiling one of his tacky ONTARIO IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS signs.
And telling his senior minister Jim Wilson, the man standing right behind him, that he was a super minister. And that their government was already Ontario's greatest government.
Only to have to have Wilson suddenly resign a few hours later, with Ford's office claiming he had some kind of an addiction problem.
Ontario Economic Development and Trade Minister Jim Wilson has resigned from his post and the Progressive Conservative caucus to seek treatment for addiction issues, the Premier’s Office says.
Have that story turn into this one.
Global News has learned from multiple sources that two senior members of Premier Doug Ford’s inner circle were forced to resign Friday due to allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour.
Jim Wilson resigned from his position as Minister of Economic Development and Trade, as well as from the PC caucus after he was confronted with the allegations.
And then look on helplessly as the scandal grew even bigger.
Global News also learned from multiple sources that Andrew Kimber, Ford’s executive director of issues management and legislative affairs, resigned Friday after being confronted about multiple sexually inappropriate text messages he allegedly sent to a female staffer at Queen’s Park.
And Ford's attempt to cover up the scandal failed miserably.
Let’s say it plainly: the Ford government tried to mislead the public over why veteran minister Jim Wilson quit the Ontario cabinet.
Evidently the government believed — or at least hoped — it could hush up the allegations of improper behaviour and just drive on down the road.
If indeed the reports are confirmed, this was both foolish and very wrong.
And although nobody is talking, or squealing, the Ford "government" has now been forced to investigate itself.
Two third-party investigations have been launched into recent high-profile departures from Premier Doug Ford’s government, says Ontario’s social-services minister.
And after only four months, its ministers are already scuttling around like mice.
On Sunday, the Toronto Star broke the news of a six-person cabinet shuffle happening Monday. That shuffle was held behind closed doors, and the new ministers snuck out the lieutenant-governor’s chambers through side doors in order to avoid reporters.
It's stunning, it's dizzying, but of course nobody should be surprised.
Doug Ford could barely run his family's label business...
So one could hardly expect him to run the country's biggest and most powerful province.
But what makes all of this chaos even more outrageous, is that Ford isn't really interested in being premier any longer.
Now he wants to be prime minister, and he's going after Justin Trudeau...
And all I can say is, if Trudeau didn't have an ignorant brute like Ford bellowing at him, he would probably have to invent him.
For after one full year of a premier and a "government" like that one, most of the people in Ontario will be begging for deliverance by the time the federal election will be held.
Which should help give Trudeau an even bigger majority than he got last time.
And end the Con clown Doug Ford's brief political career, on this dismal note:
He should never have been a Premier.
But because he was such a bad one.
He never even came close to being prime minister...
