Friday, November 02, 2018
Michael Harris: Why Justin Trudeau Should Win The Election
It's been three tough years. Demolishing Stephen Harper's grim legacy took longer, and was probably harder than Justin Trudeau had imagined.
And no prime minister has ever been attacked as viciously as he has, by the Cons and their media stooges.
But with less than a year to go before the next election, even some of his strongest critics are now finally asking themselves the obvious question:
If not him WHO?
And even the grumpy old Trudeau basher Michael Harris now admits that the election is Trudeau's to win or lose, for three main reasons.
One, Canadians haven't forgotten the horror of the Harper years.
The assault on democratic institutions; the war on the press; the muzzling of scientists; the drumbeat of official lies; the assault on the Supreme Court; the politicization of the RCMP; the abandonment of the UN; the retreat from multilateralism; the rush to war; and a string of corruption scandals, including one that led directly to the door of the Prime Minister’s Office. The senator Mike Duffy and Nigel Wright Affair. Trumpland before Trump.
The nightmare Trudeau ended.
Two, Scheer really is Harper, with or without the creepy smile...
The CPC has never owned that record, nor acknowledged the need to strike out in new policy directions if it wants to be considered seriously again. Instead, it picked a leader who stands for virtually all the same things Harper did, including the notion that any action on climate change is “crazy economics” and would “destroy the economy.”
By insisting on making war on the carbon tax his call to political arms, Scheer couldn’t say more clearly that he is yesterday’s man.
And three, values are what set Trudeau apart from Scheer and his ugly Cons.
The ones he got from his father...
Whatever his shortcomings, the PM’s greatest strength is aspiring to something his father once aimed for: a just society.
Despite the broken promises, the awful lapses of judgment, and a few policy face-plants, Trudeau is arm-in-arm with Canadians on values.
Scheer continues to hold hands with Harper on everything from climate change to immigration. And both of them continue to cast loving eyes southward to marvel at the power of lies.
Short of a five-alarm scandal for the Liberals, or a serious abdication of the social values Trudeau stands for, they will choose the Liberals over Republican wannabes.
I'm glad Harris has finally seen the light, or finally asked himself the obvious question:
If not him WHO?
In a world where the lights are going out, and fascists are on the move everywhere, this is the bottom line.
Justin Trudeau, the son of Pierre, is the only one who can stop Andrew Scheer from becoming Prime Minister.
That's why the Cons are so eager to destroy him.
And why those who love this country, better hope they don't succeed...
