Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Why Did Andrew Scheer's Popularity Take Such A Dive?
Andrew Scheer is still claiming that his "positive message" is working, and that more and more Canadians want him to be prime minister.
But sadly for him, he's either terribly wrong, or lying. Again.
For he has no positive message, just the same old Rebel-style attack ads aimed at Justin Trudeau, brought to us by his ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall.
And as for Scheer's popularity, according to the latest Nanos poll, it's STILL tanking.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 39.6 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 28.1 per cent, the NDP at 19.3 percent, the BQ at 1.9 per cent, the Greens at 6.9 per cent and the newly formed People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 1.2 per cent.
Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 41.2 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (20.3%), Singh (8.2%), May (6.3%) and Bernier (2.4%). Twenty per cent of Canadians were unsure whom they preferred.
And since those Nanos numbers have been holding steady for some time, I thought I'd try to find out what could have caused Scheer's popularity to plunge.
By using the Nanos Ballot Tracker to find out exactly when that happened.
Which turned out to be around the beginning of August.
And what happened at that time that might have made him and his Cons so unpopular?
Well, first his hate mongering Rebel elves turned this picture of a father and his family heading for a border checkpoint...
Into this monstrous racist attack ad...
Where the weary father is now a big black single man going for a hole in the fence, and the Cons would like you to believe, coming for you and your family.
And then, as if that wasn't bad or disgusting enough, a few days later Saudi Arabia declared war on Canada.
And Scheer appeared to side with the Saudis rather than the our government...
And since we now know a lot more about the Saudis, and how they like to murder their opponents, and chop them into little bits, Scheer's position, or non position, seems even more depraved.
And I think that was the straw that broke the camel's back.
Canadians it seem don't like racists, and traitors.
They prefer their prime ministers to be Canadian...
With Canadian, not American values.
And if Scheer doesn't change course quickly.
If he can, which I doubt.
I predict he's heading for a fiery landing....
