Monday, November 26, 2018
Alberta the Ugly and the Toxic Trudeau Haters
I don't know when Alberta first became the vile hate mongering place it is today. Maybe it was before my time.
Or maybe ten years of the greasy oil pimp Stephen Harper made it think that it was better than all the other provinces put together.
A little bit of ugly America in Canada.
But what nobody can deny is that it is a hate mongering place.
And these are just the latest examples.
An Alberta NDP minister, who should know better, whipping up the anti Trudeau mob, by accusing the Prime Minister of ignoring the province.
If the Alberta oil sector was any other industry, the federal government would be rushing to help.
Instead, Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci said the Liberals have been proving again and again that they just don’t understand the crisis facing the province’s oil industry and are doing exactly the opposite of what they would be doing if the sector were the auto industry.
And by so doing, encouraging this kind of toxic Trudeau hate...
Which is so widespread in that province it contaminated the Grey Cup festivities...
With even Jason Kenney, the cowardly Con who could be Alberta's next Premier, cheerleading for violence...
And all this despite the fact that Trudeau has bent backwards, and bravely sacrificed all kinds of political capital, to please those reactionary rednecks.
Even buying them a pipeline to try to stop them from threatening to separate.
And even though, as Andrew Nikiforuk points out, Albertas's problem isn't pipelines, it's bad policy decisions.
The Alberta government has known for more than a decade that its oilsands policies were setting the stage for today’s price crisis.
Which makes it hard to take the current government seriously when it tries to blame everyone from environmentalists to other provinces for what is a self-inflicted economic problem.
They were warned that they needed to encourage companies to upgrade their tarry sludge by refining it into gasoline or diesel products, if they were to avoid disaster when prices plunged.
But they didn't heed those warnings.
Instead, the government has kept royalties — the amount the public gets for the resource — low and encouraged rapid oilsands development, producing a market glut.
With North American pipelines largely full, U.S. oil production surging and U.S. refineries working at full capacity, Alberta has wounded itself with bad policy choices, say experts.
And are now drowning in their own muck in the place where their oily messiah led them...
So as Gary Mason points out, the oil patch's attempts to make Justin Trudeau the fall guy couldn't be more absurd.
If I’m not mistaken, it was Mr. Trudeau who spent $4.5-billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and the rights to the expansion of it. If it gets built, Ottawa will deserve some credit for rescuing the project when its original proponent, Kinder Morgan, decided it wanted no part of it. I mean, that has to count for something.
Mounting misery is no excuse.
I have enormous sympathy for those whose livelihoods are being severely impacted by the oil slump. There are thousands of jobs at stake. The province’s finances are reeling. But the fact remains there is no easy fix, despite all the pleas from Albertans looking for exactly that.
People can point the finger at Justin Trudeau all they want for what is taking place. But remember when you point the finger at someone else, there are three fingers pointing back at you.
And as I have repeatedly warned, whether this diseased Trudeau hate comes from Kenney, or Michelle Rempel, or the redneck mob, or the dirty old Parksville Pervert...
Who wants Trudeau to be raped in jail.
It's all bad, its cumulative effect threatens the life of the Prime Minister.
And unless those cowardly, and very un Canadian hate mongers are brought to heel, exposed, shunned by all decent people, and in some cases jailed.
They will lead this country to a very bad place...
