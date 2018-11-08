Thursday, November 08, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Con Sex Scandal (Continued)
It's funny. Andrew Scheer was in Toronto yesterday trying to scare Canadians into voting for him.
By accusing Justin Trudeau of being soft on crime.
Only to find himself accused of being too soft on Tony Clement.
For although it now appears that Clement has been engaging in risky online behaviour for a long time.
Former Conservative MP Tony Clement, dropped from caucus over a public sexting scandal, is now admitting to multiple cases of "inappropriate exchanges" online and says it was "foreign actors" who tried to financially extort him.
For the first time, the Ontario MP is also admitting that he had to contact police not once, but twice over online transgressions — calling into question who in official Ottawa and law enforcement circles knew the details of the case, and when.
Scheer only asked Clement to leave the Con caucus yesterday, and never looked weaker than he does in this clip...
Sad. Like a deer caught in the headlights.
Or a religious fanatic worried that people might start calling the Conservative Party the Pervert Party.
But after reading Scheer's excuse for taking so long to demand Clement's resignation.
“I took him at his word that this was an isolated incident. Since then, there have been numerous reports of other incidents, allegations. In that respect, I have asked Tony to resign from caucus so that he can respond to these allegations,” Mr. Scheer said.
And after reading this:
Rachel Curran, a former senior Conservative aide in the Harper government, said Mr. Clement was known for sending “multiple unsolicited” direct messages to young women, characterizing the behaviour as “harassment.”
I find it very hard to believe that Scheer had absolutely no idea of Clement's reputation in a small Peyton Place of a town like Ottawa...
And how his creepy behaviour might compromise the intelligence committee he was on, and ultimately endanger the country's security.
So like Michael Harris, I find Scheer's behaviour appalling.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has not done the right thing in the current circumstances. For the family-values party, Scheer’s initial reaction to Clement’s admission was laughable. After a stern talking to by Scheer, Clement resigned as justice critic and saw his committee roles assigned to Lisa Raitt. That done, Scheer had no problem with Clement remaining in caucus.
Just a few hours later, Scheer reversed field. Faced with more allegations of sexting by Clement, Scheer asked him to resign from caucus so he could “respond” to these “allegations.” That leaves the door wide open for Clement to return.
And yet another reason why he should never be prime minister.
For despite all his ranting and raving about law and order, he simply can't be trusted with the security of Canadians...
As for Clement, he has disgraced himself enough.
And while he'll almost certainly be remembered for that gazebo in the middle of nowhere. And the way he mutilated the census for no good reason.
And his creepy online behaviour.
I know I'll also remember him for those groovy two-and-half D glasses he was modelling back in 2010...
Tony Clement and the Scheer Cons, best watched in 2 1/2 D.
3D is too real, and they are too ugly...
