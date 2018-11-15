Thursday, November 15, 2018
Andrew Scheer And His Cons Fail the Baloney Test. Again.
As I'm sure you know, the idea of Andrew Scheer as a crime buster makes me howl with laughter.
That angry nerd would protect us from the criminals?
And who I wonder would protect us from him and his Cons?
Especially since Scheer's Crime Busting Plan turns out to be practically fraudulent.
Or at least according to the Baloney Meter, mucho baloney.
The Conservative proposals to end gang activity focus on increasing penalties and locking up members for longer periods, based on the notion existing approaches are too soft on offenders.
Criminal-justice experts say existing penalties and parole provisions are stiff enough. In addition, public safety officials in Canada and abroad emphasize the need for a much broader approach to gang-related crime — one that includes direct intervention with gang members and tailored programming.
For these reasons, the Conservative assertion that its plan would make Canadian communities safer is “a lot of baloney.”
They're wrong about this one:
While bail is not automatic, it is generally allowed as a constitutional right unless public safety would be endangered by releasing the accused. However, for some offences, including those involving a firearm or a gang — known as a “criminal organization” in the Criminal Code — the accused must show why their detention is not justified.
Simply outlawing bail for gang members would result in “a pretty strong constitutional challenge,” Puddister said.
And wrong about this one:
Release on parole is never guaranteed, and the Parole Board of Canada must assess an offender’s risk when they become eligible. Offenders on parole must obey the law and follow standard conditions, such as reporting regularly to a parole officer. The parole board can also impose special conditions, and has the power to revoke release if the conditions are breached.
The Conservative proposal “implies that the people working in the system are stupid,” said Irvin Waller, a criminology professor at the University of Ottawa.
Can you believe it?
The Cons implying that others are stupid? When they are the ones who don't know what they're doing.
But are trying to whip up the equally ignorant mob for crass political reasons.
I realize they are desperate, but we have been warned...
They are prepared to pervert the legal system to pleasure themselves.
A vote for Andrew Scheer and his Cons can only lead to a police state.
So make sure that they never ever, govern this country again...
