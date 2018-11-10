Saturday, November 10, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Clement Sex Scandal
Ever since the Tony Clement sex scandal became public, questions have been asked about Andrew Scheer's role in that tawdry affair.
How long did he know that Clement was bothering women? And why did he hesitate to throw him out of the caucus?
Scheer says he believed him when he said it was just a one off affair, a terrible mistake etc etc.
But it seems at least one well known Con finds that claim outrageous.
Alisse Mills says everybody knew that Clement was a serial sexter, and Scheer should have booted him out of the caucus right away.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer shouldn't have taken Tony Clement at his word that he'd only been involved in one improper online exchange, a prominent conservative political consultant says.
Alise Mills, a communications strategist and senior associate with the firm Sussex Strategy, said Friday that it made her very angry to think it was ever believable Clement hadn't crossed the line more than once, either online or in person.
People in the Conservative party knew that Clement would frequent women's social-media pages far more than other politicians, registering "likes" of their photos and sending them messages, she said.
"Like, how stupid do you think we are?" Mills said in an interview with The Canadian Press, adding that the Conservatives should have kicked Clement out of the Tory caucus right away.
If you want to hear Alise Mills in her own words, you can listen to her here...
And the burning question is, why didn't Scheer do what decency demanded?
Or since Clement was on a top security intelligence committee, do what what the safety of this country demanded.
How many young women does it take to get his attention?
Has it got anything to do with the contempt he has for women's rights?
Or is just more of the same filth by the same Cons who would bring you this latest attack ad?
On the day before Remembrance Day?
Ask yourself, is this the kind of ad a Canadian political party should be sending out?
One that suggests that Justin Trudeau and his Liberals are terrorist sympathizers?
Even if that could incite violence against them?
And the answer is of course not.
It's nothing more than political pornography, and Andrew Scheer should be ashamed of himself...
But then him and his Cons are no longer a real Canadian party. They stopped being one a long time ago.
Stephen Harper made them in his own image, and taught them that winning is everything. Now for many of them, the vulgar misogynist Donald Trump is their hero.
And this country will not be safe and clean, until the day they are defeated.
And can't corrupt this country any longer...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment