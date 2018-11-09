Friday, November 09, 2018
When The Media Tries To Turn Planet Burners Into Heroes
I must admit that when I first saw the new Maclean's cover, I was stunned, and horrified.
And then I almost fell out of my chair laughing.
For how could anyone in their right mind portray those five old white Con reactionaries as The Resistance?
Or suggest that they were Justin Trudeau's "worst nightmare?"
When in fact the anti-carbon tax mob is the planet's worst nightmare, and we are The Resistance.
And the biggest problem I have with Paul Wells' story is that the planet has such a bit part, the Carbon Gang comes out looking far better than it should.
And is made to appear as a real nightmare for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
It’s not axiomatic that just because Canada’s conservative parties are lining up behind this issue, they are sure of winning on it. Trudeau has read his share of premature political obituaries before now.
During the 2015 campaign, when Trudeau announced a plan to run budget deﬁcits, the cover line on the next day’s Winnipeg Sun read, “POLITICAL SUICIDE.” And the Liberals believe that since the 2008 campaign, when Harper soundly defeated Stéphane Dion on this same issue, Canadians have had a decade to get much more worried about climate change.
But elections have to be about something, and forces tend to align according to perceived opportunity. Even at his least popular, Harper didn’t face such a determined coalition of federal and provincial Liberals working so hard to defeat him on a key policy. Trudeau will be tested in 2019, not only by Scheer but by all the Conservative leader’s provincial allies.
When as I wrote on Twitter I strongly disagree...
Climate change is the biggest issue we face, and one that can only get bigger. It can't be ignored any longer. Those who are fighting against it, have history on their side.
And those old planet burners are doomed.
So I was glad to see that others didn't think much of that cover either...
And what did Paul Wells think about all of this?
Nothing that anybody should care about.
But this is true. If the Con media keeps promoting the Carbon Gang who would torch the planet in the name of human greed.
They'll end up in the same place as these losers, in the graveyard of human history...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment