Donald Trump's New And Disgusting Racist Ad

There are now just five days to go before the midterm elections, and Donald Trump has never felt so threatened.
Polls suggest that he could lose control of the House and maybe even the Senate.
So he's pulling out all the stops.
And playing the racist card
It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018
With an ad so racist, it's reminding people of the infamous Willie Horton ad that George H.W. Bush used against Michael Dukakis in the 1988 presidential campaign.
Which also used racism as a weapon.
“This was a classic example of racial cuing,” Claire Jean Kim, a political-science professor at the University of California at Irvine, said in a 2012 PBS special. “The insinuation is, if you elect Governor Dukakis as president, we’re going to have black rapists running amok in the country. It’s playing to white fears about black crime.”
With some critics claiming that Trump's ad is worse.
And others pointing out that as usual Trump has his facts wrong.
But then of course he is desperate.
His plan to send 15,000 troops to the border to fend off a few thousand migrants hasn't caused enough panic, since the migrants are unarmed men, women, and children.
No matter how violent or dangerous the diseased maniac would try to make them.
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. military would treat any rocks or stones being thrown by asylum-seeking migrants slowly heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border as firearms.
And his vow to end birthright citizenship has been dismissed as unconstitutional.
So he is going back to his roots, to the theme of the first ad he used to launch his campaign for president.
And he remains what he has always been, a vile racist demagogue who is always trying to scare people into voting for him.
But who may with his latest ad, motivate even more Americans to vote against him.
Let's hope that decency will prevail, and that the monster will be neutered.
And let's all cheer the Great American Resistance as it moves forward to defeat him...
No comments:
Post a Comment