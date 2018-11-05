Monday, November 05, 2018
Will Donald Trump Win Or Lose The Midterm Elections?
I can only imagine how Donald Trump must be feeling, with the midterm elections now only a few hours away.
He's been ranting and raving and spewing out bigotry, at one rally after the other.
So he must be bagged, he's clearly desperate, and the suspense must be killing him.
But then he isn't the only one, for the horrible truth is that nobody really knows what's going to happen tomorrow.
And there are apparently, two vastly different outcomes.
On the day before the midterm elections, two vastly different outcomes remain easy to imagine. There could be a Democratic blowout that decisively ends Republicans’ control of the House and even endangers their Senate majority. Or there could be a district-by-district battle for House control that lasts late on election night and perhaps for weeks after.
The first would be interpreted as a repudiation of Donald J. Trump, the second as another example of his political resilience.
One where Trump's monstrous hold on America slowly starts to crumble like a sand castle...
And one where he wins, and the nightmare continues, and just gets worse.
For if this is how that racist, that misogynist, that morally depraved bully is portraying himself as he prepares to impose more sanctions on Iran.
It could get a lot worse.
But at least, as Michael Harris writes, on Tuesday the real America will stand up.
On the surface, it is a choice between one political party or another, and the usual drudgery of partisanship. As Winston Churchill put it “The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.”
But beneath that partisan divide, the tectonic plates of competing visions of the national character are grinding away south of the border.
Either way, there will be an earthquake.
If the Republicans win on Tuesday, the earthquake will be this: the land of the free and the home of the brave will become the republic of serfs and snow jobs. It will be the witching hour.
Or as Michael Harris writes, it could be the beginning of something better.
The Democratic earthquake? A country where you don’t have to be a billionaire to land a job in cabinet, you can’t govern by lying your brains out, and even a nobody can go to the doctor.
And he's definitely right about this:
In these dark, dirty days, an argument can be made that everyone could use a sunrise.
Hang on to your seats everyone.
Cheer for our decent neighbours as they confront the monster in the White House.
And hope that a big blue wave starts making America clean again...
Labels: Big Blue Wave, Donald Trump, Midterm Elections
