Andrew Scheer and Doug Ford's Ill Fated Bromance

When I last left Andrew Scheer and Doug Ford, they were hanging out together at the Ontario Con convention. Vowing to go after Justin Trudeau's dastardly carbon tax.
And looking like they were about to get hitched.
But what a difference just a couple of days can make eh?
Now Scheer is desperately looking for a quickie divorce.
Or at least desperately trying to disassociate himself from Ford's brutish assault on the rights of French-speaking Ontarians.
In a rare public disagreement among political allies, federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has expressed his concern about cuts in services for Franco-Ontarians to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
Before the rampaging Fordzilla blows Scheer's chances of winning
Because in Quebec, that attack on French Canadians is a REALLY big deal.
The government’s moves have been met with condemnation, not just from Franco-Ontarians, but also from Quebec. The mayor of Quebec City and the new CAQ government have both raised concerns about the changes. CBC News reports that Mayor Régis Labeaume called the moves “petty” and a “provocation.”
The newspaper Le Droit called the rollbacks a “dark day for francophones.”
But unfortunately for Scheer, all he dared do was express his "concern" which won't satisfy anyone.
He's clearly running scared.
While he spoke in French a few times during his Saturday-morning speech, Scheer did not raise the issue. And even though a location was set up for a news conference, he did not speak to reporters.
And apparently trying to get the beast to change his mind, is like talking to a wall.
Scheer spoke with Ford and with Caroline Mulroney, the minister responsible for francophone affairs. The two leaders spoke for 15 minutes. "After two minutes, we realized that he wasn't going to change his mind," the source said. "It was like talking to a wall."
But then why should Ford respect Scheer, when he wants his job?
The carbon tax will force them to pretend to be friends. But sooner or later they'll start fighting, and they'll both go down together.
It's what they both deserve.
But I just hope that Justin Trudeau remembers to be suitably grateful...
I'm sure Andy's feigned concern sounded better in the original German anyway. Although, the Parliamentary Press Gallery might need to enlist Jane Goodall at the scrums to decipher Dougie Kong's series of growls and ooks. Simon, I don't have the same Photoshop skills as you do, so maybe you can do a drawing of the bigly ape clutching the talking pineapple from Téléfrançais like a hand grenade and throwing it at the CPC's Election HQ. A perfect metaphor for how waging war against Francophone Canadians has blown the Cons' defense of "free speech" (and their election chances) to bits.
What is wrong with the supposed adults on Ford's cabinet. Kind of like Trump's Repiblican enablers.
