Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Trump, Canada's Cons, and the Depravity of Climate Change Denial
Donald Trump has been in a bit of a funk recently, ever since the Democrats wiped out his House majority. It seems he can't stand any more bad news.
So it's hardly surprising that he would try to bury a climate change report produced by his own government. By releasing it on Black Friday the day after Thanksgiving.
And claiming he didn't believe it.
But unfortunately for Trump it's not that simple.
And he's no genius
Climate change change will catch up to him no matter how hard Trump tries to bury the evidence.
Already, the nation is seeing “intensifying droughts, increasing heavy downpours, reducing snowpack,” as well as “declines in surface water quality.” Without a course change, increasingly depleted groundwater, rising seas and other effects will make it more difficult to farm and provide enough water for large cities.
Foodborne and waterborne diseases will spread. Disease-carrying ticks and mosquitoes will be more common. Extreme heat will cause more deaths. Wildfires and insect infestations will overwhelm U.S. forests. Sea ice will melt and coral reef ecosystems will dissolve. Power outages and fuel shortages will be more frequent. Roads and bridges will swamp. Pipelines will become unsafe. Waterside property will be increasingly unusable. Fisheries will dwindle.
And denying what cannot be denied is, as Paul Krugman writes, nothing less than depravity.
There are almost no good-faith climate-change deniers. And denying science for profit, political advantage or ego satisfaction is not O.K.; when failure to act on the science may have terrible consequences, denial is, as I said, depraved.
The Republicans are on the wrong side of history.
In practice, you can’t be a modern Republican in good standing unless you deny the reality of global warming, assert that it has natural causes or insist that nothing can be done about it without destroying the economy. You also have to either accept or acquiesce in wild claims that the overwhelming evidence for climate change is a hoax, that it has been fabricated by a vast global conspiracy of scientists.
They are bad people.
While Donald Trump is a prime example of the depravity of climate denial, this is an issue on which his whole party went over to the dark side years ago. Republicans don’t just have bad ideas; at this point, they are, necessarily, bad people.
And of course in Canada, so are these grubby Con climate change deniers...
There is no difference between the Republican and Con Trumplings.
They are equally depraved.
And they can scream all they want.
But they will share the same fate...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment