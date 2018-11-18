Sunday, November 18, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Enemy of the People
Ever since he became leader of the Cons, Andrew Scheer has called Justin Trudeau all kinds of ugly names.
Criminal gang member supporter, coward, terrorist sympathizer, you name it.
But now, believe it or not, Scheer aka Schmear, has outdone himself.
And come up with an even uglier name to call Trudeau.
Now Trudeau is an enemy of the people.
Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax is proof the prime minister sees everyday Canadians as “the enemy.”
“To Justin Trudeau, you are the enemy: the commuter, the office worker, the hockey mom, the retired senior. Those are the people getting dinged by this carbon tax, that’s why it’s unfair,” Scheer said.
He also repeated the line that the carbon tax will force Canadians “to pay more for everything.”
Which couldn't be more disgusting, and says more about Scheer than it does about Trudeau.
For firstly, it's just another one of Scheer's Big Lies...
Most Canadians will get more money back than they pay in carbon taxes.
Secondly, isn't fighting climate change with anything worth anything for those planet burning Cons?
And lastly but not leastly, what kind of Canadian politician would call an opponent an enemy of the people? When did that become normalized?
Doesn't Scheer realize that calling someone an enemy of the people makes him sound like a dictator or a Big Brother...
Or a maniac.
Doesn't he realize that his vicious Republican-style attack ads could incite violence against Trudeau, who already gets more death threats than any other prime minister.
What are Scheer and his ex Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall thinking?
Have they no moral compass whatsoever? Will they do ANYTHING to win?
It's both horrifying and depressing, but there is also some very good news.
It still looks like the creepy Scheer will never be prime minister.
In an election held tomorrow, 38% would vote for the Liberal Party, 31% Conservative and 16% for the NDP. These numbers are similar to the levels of support each party found the last time Canadians went to the polls. Regionally the Liberals hold a 7-point lead in BC, a 10-point lead in Ontario, a 17-point advantage in Quebec and a 45-point lead in Atlantic Canada.
The Abacus numbers are not quite as good as the latest Nanos ones.
But the pollsters didn't include any numbers for Maxime Bernier's People's Party, which is eating into Con support.
And the trend is equally encouraging...
It seems that most Canadians don't like creepy religious fanatics, misogynists, racists, and homophobes, who call their opponents "enemies of the people."
And then blame them for debasing political discourse in this country...
Which again couldn't be more disturbing in a Big Brother way. And again raises all kinds of questions:
How long will Scheer and his Cons be allowed to turn the truth on its head? How much longer will they allowed to spread "fake news" to inflame their rabid supporters, and pleasure their oily masters?
When will our mangy media stop normalizing that kind of appalling behaviour?
Who are the real enemies of the people?
And of course, my favourite.
How soon can we finally get rid of them, and make Canada Canada again?
