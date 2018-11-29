Thursday, November 29, 2018
Joe Oliver and the Crazed Climate Change Deniers
I'll never forget how in the dying days of the sinister Harper regime, Joe Oliver, who was the finance minister, suddenly disappeared.
And since the economy was threatening to collapse like a rotten pyramid scheme, and the Cons had "lost" the surplus, I suggested they should put Oliver's face on milk cartons in case he tried to flee the country.
But then he returned, he "found" the surplus by raiding the rainy day fund, and selling GM shares at a loss.
Then he lost his seat.
But now he's back and crazier than ever !!!
Now he's a full blown climate change denier.
Dire prophesies about climate change have failed to materialize. Eleven years ago the World Wildlife Fund warned we had five years to save the world from catastrophic climate change. Seven years ago, the International Energy Agency predicted there were five years left.
We keep hearing that extreme weather events are increasing. However, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), no alarmist slouch, just released a report that found little to no evidence that global warming caused extreme weather events to increase.
Leaving me to wonder what is he talking about? What did he say about that IPCC report?
The world’s leading climate scientists have warned there is only a dozen years for global warming to be kept to a maximum of 1.5C, beyond which even half a degree will significantly worsen the risks of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people.
And has he lost his mind? Again.
Like the time he claimed that the water in the tarry ponds was so clean you could drink it...
So why would the Sun run an article written by a kooky climate change denier?
Answer: so their chosen candidate, Doug Ford, can also ignore the inconvenient truth, and blame Justin Trudeau's " job killing" carbon tax for the GM plant closure.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's carbon tax is the "single biggest issue killing jobs," Ontario Premier Doug Ford claimed Wednesday, blaming it for the looming closure of the General Motors plant in Oshawa.
Even though there is absolutely no connection between the tax and the closure.
And that's where we're at in Canada, at the end of the year 2018, where the Cons are out of control and the Big Lie rules.
And the good news?
We are indeed running out of time to save ourselves, but then so are the Cons.
Voters will punish them for putting cheap politics before the fate of the planet.
A new generation is taking over.
And the future will belong to us...
