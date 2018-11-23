Justin Trudeau and the Toxic Trudeau Haters. Again.

I've been warning for a long time about the way the toxic Trudeau haters out there have been slowly poisoning our country.
And how Andrew Scheer's obsessive never-ending attacks on the prime minister, in the style of Ezra Levant's ratty Rebel, have debased our politics, and made Canada a more dangerous place to live in.
And yesterday this toxic hatred bubbled up again, when Justin Trudeau visited Calgary.
And about a thousand protesters turned out to meet him.
Including these two...
Who would try to hurt Trudeau by attacking his gentle mother Margaret.
And goodness knows how many others were wearing this ghastly hoodie...
While back in Ottawa, the creepy Andrew Scheer could hardly restrain his excitement.
This is the crowd that greeted Justin Trudeau in Calgary today! Incredible show of support for Canadian oil and gas. He should pay attention! Thank you @Energy_Citizens and @rally4resources for all of your great work. https://t.co/rN1i4dNzFf— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) November 23, 2018
Because he hates Trudeau with a passion bordering on pathological, I wouldn't be surprised if any time a mob goes after the prime minister, Scheer's handlers are forced to restrain him...
To stop him from foaming excessively, or acting like a maniac.
Which, along with all of the above, makes me wonder where this country is going?
Of course, it's not only Scheer or Jason Kenney or Ezra Levant who are debasing our politics...
Low class oil trash like that rube, are also making us look more American than Canadian.
And of course we have some dirty old toxic Trudeau haters in our own ranks who need to be denounced and shunned by all decent progressives.
And I'll be making a list of them soon.
But in the meantime I just want to give thanks we have a prime minister like Justin Trudeau.
Who although he is the target of smears or Schmears of the lowest order, never responds in kind...
And remains really decent, and really Canadian...
It's not a Newfoundland and Labrador shed party until Hawco is taught the right lines.— Seamus O'Regan (@SeamusORegan) November 22, 2018
Absolutely on Wheels. pic.twitter.com/EwcN8BiSXT
Decency matters, the Cons don't know what means.
And that's still the biggest reason why we must defeat them...
I know Trudeau is of the "we go high when they go low" Michelle Obama mindset, but what's stopping anyone else from holding up signs that read "Andrew Scheer Sucks Trump's Mushroom" and "Jason Kenney Sucks Trump's Bigot Spigot"? Granted, there's the old axiom of not staring into the abyss and letting the hate flow through you or something to that effect, but if the authorities aren't going to do anything because they're falling down on the job as regards thugs like the Proud Boys, then it's time to take the fight directly to them. Within the parameters of the law, and reason, of course. Crowdfund a Dougie Kong balloon floating over Ontario. Interrupt Jill and Andy at dinner. Photoshop Andy's face into Stanley the cat as a poster of Harper grabbing the no-longer Progressive Conservatives by the... well, you know. And bring it out to the streets! Sheesh, Canada, we Americans have given you the playbook for how to deal with Trump, now it's time to use it! Before somebody else gets hurt!ReplyDelete