Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Tony Clement and the Shocking Con Sex Scandal
A few months ago, I questioned whether Tony Clement was the right Con to go after Liberal scandals, considering how many scandals he had in his past.
Like the way he spent #50 million of G8 border security money on unrelated projects in his riding, like that gazebo in the middle of nowhere.
Or the way he mutilated the long form census, for no good reason.
And now of course there's this scandal.
The one that should end his long and grubby political career.
Longtime Conservative MP Tony Clement is resigning his post as his party's justice critic after admitting to sharing sexually explicit images and a video with an individual online.
"Over the last three weeks, I have shared sexually explicit images and a video of myself to someone who I believed was a consenting female recipient. The recipient was, in fact, an individual or party who targeted me for the purpose of financial extortion," Clement said in a statement.
For despite its tawdry nature, it is a serious scandal.
Clement isn't just the Con's justice critic, he has a high security classification.
Clement is also a member of the top secret national security and intelligence committee — a special joint parliamentary committee composed of MPs and senators that oversees the work of the country's intelligence agencies, including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), the Communications Security Establishment, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency.
And he has now opened himself up to being blackmailed by foreign agents.
Which makes the slap on the wrist he received from his leader Andrew Scheer, also scandalous...
But then what do you expect from Scheer, when he is always selling out his own country?
And who can be surprised by what happened to Clement?
When he put out this picture a few years ago...
For no obvious reason.
And other women are now coming forward, alleging that he is a serial sexter, and a creepy presence on Instagram.
So this scandal is only going to get bigger.
Of course, I have to admit that I will miss Clement just a little bit, because I've always enjoyed making fun of him.
Like the time when he was busy mutilating the census, but still posed for this picture...
Or the time he was thinking of running for Con leader, and had a celebrated summit meeting in Muskoka with Kevin O'Leary...
Which sadly for Clement and O'Leary ended badly, for both of them...
Or the time I took some artistic liberties, to try to portray the real Tony...
But of course, he'll always be remembered for his tiny but very expensive gazebo...
And before he left in a hurry, he did do us all a favour.
By offering up yet another example of why the Cons are unfit to govern this country.
They simply can't be trusted, and they are just not decent enough.
Bye Bye Cons.
Bye Bye Tony...
