The Brexit Disaster and the Hidden Face of Andrew Scheer
If you've been following the Brexit nightmare, you know what trouble Theresa May's Con Britain is in.
With a new last chance deal, May herself, and the British economy in danger of going under.
The Cons fighting themselves, and millions clamouring for a second referendum.
But despite all that chaos, all that screaming, and all that despair, Brexit's biggest Canadian supporter and super groupie isn't budging.
Andrew Scheer says his support for the Brexit monster remains as strong as ever.
Canadian Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says his support for Britain's departure from the European Union is undiminished, despite the chaos Brexit has sown in British politics.
Scheer said his support for Britain's move out of the EU rests not on economics or the practicalities of trade but rather on the principle of sovereignty.
"I do believe that the U.K. over the years has given up a tremendous amount of sovereignty," he said in an interview. "The bureaucratic nature of the EU, the different levels of government, the fact that court decisions in the U.K. can be appealed to a higher level of court in Europe, those are all things I don't think Canadians would ever accept for ourselves."
And what's even more disturbing is that our media let him get away with that outrageous statement.
And even Andrew Coyne can't understand what Scheer is doing.
What could have possessed Scheer to endorse this madness? Perhaps he hopes to play to the same populist nationalism that propelled the Brexit vote. Perhaps he is in the grip of the sentimental attachment so many Tories have for Mother Britain. But no Canadian political leader has any business signing on to a project that would tear apart an existing political union — if you catch my drift. Brexit is less a cause than a cautionary tale.
When in fact the real reason Scheer is such a fanatical Brexit supporter is right there in black and white:
"The bureaucratic nature of the EU, the different levels of government, the fact that court decisions in the U.K. can be appealed to a higher level of court in Europe, those are all things I don't think Canadians would ever accept for ourselves."
He is such a religious fanatic that the real reason Scheer wants Britain out of Europe, is so it can sever its relationship with the European Court of Justice, that among other things guarantees the rights of women and LGBT people.
Which for Andrew Scheer as a right-wing Catholic extremist, albeit one with a hidden face, is practically blasphemy.
And is also the reason the religious bigot Jason Kenney is such a Brexit groupie...
But still our dumb media can't figure it out.
Can't believe that the religious right would put their ideology before the economy and the wellbeing of millions of people in Britain. Can't believe that Scheer and Kenney might have a hidden agenda.
Can't believe it could happen here.
And all I can say is, what I've said so many times before. The hidden agenda is real.
All these Cons were elected leaders by the decisive votes of religious fanatics...
And if they aren't stopped, they will destroy our Canada...
