Saturday, November 17, 2018
Extinction Rebellion: A New War on Climate Change begins
They call themselves Extinction Rebellion. This is their declaration.
When Government and the law fail to provide any assurance of adequate protection, as well as security for its people’s well-being and the nation’s future, it becomes the right of its citizens to seek redress in order to restore dutiful democracy and to secure the solutions needed to avert catastrophe and protect the future. It becomes not only our right, it becomes our sacred duty to rebel.
And today their rebellion began.
With a bang.
More than 50 people have been arrested as thousands of demonstrators occupied five bridges in central London to voice their concern over the looming climate crisis.
Protesters including families and pensioners began massing on five of London’s main bridges from 10am on Saturday. An hour later all the crossings had been blocked in one of the biggest acts of peaceful civil disobedience in the UK in decades. Some people locked themselves together, while others linked arms and sang songs.
Extinction Rebellion is made up of people of all ages, and even includes some well known members of the establishment.
When a government wilfully abrogates its responsibility to protect its citizens from harm and to secure the future for generations to come, it has failed in its most essential duty of stewardship. The “social contract” has been broken, and it is therefore not only our right, but our moral duty to bypass the government’s inaction and flagrant dereliction of duty, and to rebel to defend life itself.
And they all say they are not afraid to be arrested...
And although I don't know where they are going, many of my friends were in London today, so I think I'll go with them.
I'm tired of living in a country where a gang of sleazy Con planet burners can be called The Resistance...
When they are the problem, and we are the resistance.
I'm tired of all the twisted old doomsayers...
Who talk up a shit storm, but never do ANYTHING.
The day of the dilettante is over.
The Extinction Rebellion is coming to Canada.
The group is also making international contacts, with 11 events planned in seven countries so far, including the US, Canada, Germany, Australia and France.
And a new day is dawning...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment