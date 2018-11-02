Friday, November 02, 2018
The Liar Donald Trump And The Corruption Of The Cons
He's always been a liar. A firm believer in the old saying that a lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.
But during the midterm election campaign he has been outdoing himself.
In the first nine months of his presidency, Trump made 1,318 false or misleading claims, an average of five a day. But in the seven weeks leading up the midterm elections, the president made 1,419 false or misleading claims — an average of 30 a day.
And what is now only too clear is that it takes two to play that dirty game. The monster himself, and the Republican Party.
Which as Paul Krugman writes, is now a party defined by its lies.
At this point the G.O.P.’s campaign message consists of nothing but lies; it’s hard to think of a single true thing Republicans are running on.
And the total dishonesty of Republican electioneering should itself be a decisive political issue, because at this point it defines the party’s character.
A party that like its ghastly leader lies about everything, but hammers home two main themes:
They lie about their agenda, pretending that their policies would help the middle and working classes when they would, in fact, do the opposite. And they lie about the problems America faces, hyping an imaginary threat from scary dark-skinned people and, increasingly, attributing that threat to Jewish conspirators.
And by so doing has corrupted all those who support it...
The crucial thing to realize is that these aren’t just ugly, destructive lies. Beyond that, they shape the G.O.P.’s nature. It is now impossible to have intellectual integrity and a conscience while remaining a Republican in good standing.
For we’re not just talking about a party selling bad ideas on false pretenses. The addiction to lies has also — let’s be blunt — turned it into a party of bad people.
Which is of course the same thing we can say about the Cons in this country, whose leader also lies like a thief...
A sweaty fibber who likes to smear or Schmear his opponents.
And is still claiming that Canadians are desperate for change...
Even as his polls go down, down, down.
But here's the ironic part.
By lying so shamelessly Scheer is not only revealing the depth of his personal corruption.
He is also showing why his Cons are the Trump Party of Canada...
And for that reason alone are unfit to govern this country.
Don't let their lies confuse Canadians, say it loud and proud.
The Cons are bad people, and the truth will destroy them...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Lugenpresse. That was the word Goebbels and Hitler used to attack the free press in Germany. In English it's translated as two words - 'fake' and 'news.' Trump is no Hitler but he sure works from the same playbook.ReplyDelete