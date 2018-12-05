Wednesday, December 05, 2018
How Robert Mueller Is Rolling Up The Trump Crime Family
I'll never forget how Mad Mike Flynn used to warm up Donald Trump's election campaign rallies, by getting the Trumpling mob to chant "lock her up, lock her up, LOCK HER UP!!!!!!!"
Triggering a foaming frenzy of hatred aimed at Hillary Clinton, that was drenched with misogyny and depravity.
And of course I also can't forget the few weeks that Mad Mike actually served as Trump's National Security Advisor.
For I was sure we would not survive them.
But my how things change.
Now it seems that Mad Mike has been singing so much, and so well for Robert Mueller, he might not have to go to the Big House.
Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III on Tuesday recommended that former national security adviser Michael Flynn serve no prison time, citing his “substantial assistance” with several ongoing investigations, according to a new court filing.
And although we don't much about what Flynn told Mueller.
The filing indicated that Flynn has provided extensive assistance to Mueller, including about matters that were redacted and hidden from public view. It also indicated that he has cooperated with a separate unidentified criminal investigation, the details of which were completely redacted.
You can be sure that Trump is terrified.
For Flynn must know some dirty stuff about Trump, and so must his former lawyer Michael Cohen who has also been squealing to Mueller.
And Trump clearly wanted him severely punished:
To try to keep other members of his gang from squealing.
But it's not going to work. With Flynn and Cohen in the bag, none of the other gang members will dare NOT squeal, or try to lie.
And since Mueller has a reputation for keeping his eyes on the prize. Like the time he used Sammy The Bull Gravano to get the so-called Teflon Don John Gotti.
It is not difficult to imagine the tortured debate within Mueller’s mind as he weighed the decision. He could allow Sammy, a man who had admittedly killed 19 men, to play for Uncle Sam’s team. Or he could go into the Gotti trial knowing that Teflon Don—the swaggering crime boss who had walked away from three prior trials—could once again get away with murder.
Mueller went with Sammy, and left Gotti screaming in his cell.
All at once John Gotti was on his feet, and he let out a piercing wail as he recognized the act of betrayal that was unfolding just outside his cell door. The plaintive scream, Mouw would say, seemed to echo throughout the entire prison, bouncing off the walls and filling every bit of space.
And the same thing is going to happen to Trump.
Can there be any doubt that the general who had chanted “Lock her up!” at the Republican National Convention has, like Gravano, agreed “to change sides?” Or is there any doubt that Mueller has brought Flynn into his fold because he has his eye fixed, once again, on bigger prey?
Robert Mueller has his dominoes lined up in a row.
And they will go down one after the other...
Labels: Donald Trump, Mike Flynn, Robert Mueller, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf, Trump Crime Family
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment