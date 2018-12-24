Andrew Scheer's Ugly Christmas Story and Biggest Lie Ever

As we all know only too well, Andrew Scheer is a serial liar who mangles the truth over and over again, to try to smear and destroy Justin Trudeau.
He lies about our booming economy, he lies about the state of our criminal justice system, he lies about everything.
But this has to be his biggest lie yet.
And the most outrageous.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the most divisive prime minister in the history of Canada.
“I actually think Justin Trudeau’s approach to label people who have legitimate concerns with his issues as being un-Canadian and intolerant, that is very dangerous,” said Scheer.
When in fact as anyone who has ever watched Question Period knows,Trudeau is unfailingly polite, he never descends to the level of the Cons.
Scheer and his gang are the ones who are intolerant for promoting this kind of naked racism...
Trudeau is right to denounce them for that kind of un-Canadian behaviour.
A spokesperson for Trudeau said he is not going to shy away from pointing out inaccuracies or falsehoods in Conservative messages.
“Canadians clearly rejected Stephen Harper’s divisive approach in the last election, which is the same approach the Conservatives are relying on now,” said Eleanore Catenaro.
“Whether it is spreading falsehoods about immigration, ignoring the science behind climate change, or engaging in personal attacks, Mr. Scheer and the Conservatives are continuing to play up people’s fears and anxieties for short-term political gain.”
And as for divisive, who but Andrew Scheer would use Christmas as yet another excuse to attack Trudeau?
Gather round, young and old. It’s time for a (tall) Christmas tale. pic.twitter.com/PIknm66FZp— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) December 24, 2018
Can you believe that? What a creepy lowlife Con. Has he not an ounce of decency?
And how dare he talk about scaring kids? When this is what should scare them.
Andrew Scheer would not commit that his yet-to-be-unveiled climate plan will meet Paris targets – despite claiming in the past that it would.
Another lie, another broken promise, which should disgust all decent Canadians.
Brought to you by Scheer and his Rebel gang, and the toxic Trudeau haters who are slowly poisoning this country...
It's depressing to see how the ugly Cons are debasing our Canada, and trying to destroy its precious values.
But there is still some good news. It still looks as if Andrew Scheer is not going to be Prime Minister.
For while the Liberal lead is smaller than it has been for a long time, thanks to Scheer's hate mongering, and the number of dirty old men in this country.
The huge numbers in redneck Alberta distort the picture, and make the Cons look stronger than they are.
But when it comes to who would make a better Prime Minister the result isn't even close.
And we haven't even started to attack Scheer as he deserves to be attacked.
We've been digging up his past, trust me it's horrifying...
His bigotry goes way back, it's all going to be exposed.
If our shabby media won't do its job, we will do it for them.
The Con hate mongers and other Trumplings will be defeated.
And decency and our precious Canadian values will be victorious...
