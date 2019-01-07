The Invasion of the Con Hate Mongers

It's the nightmare that should be keeping us awake at night. The real nightmare at the border.
Not the asylum seekers who are harmless, but the sinister right-wingers of America, whose toxic hate is leaking across that border, poisoning our politics.
And threatening to turn our country into a jungle.
But as least more Canadians in this hopelessly complacent country seem to be wakening up to the monster in their midst.
For when I posted that tweet I was struck by the passionate reaction it provoked, and the number of people who shared my fears about where Andrew Scheer and his ugly Cons would take us.
And are vowing to make sure that whatever happens, Scheer never becomes prime minister.
But even as I gave thanks for that reaction, I received these two comments from some anonymous freak:
Comments directed at a post I wrote more than two years ago which forced me to issue a reminder:
But also reminded me that the tide of toxic Trudeau hate that is now poisoning this country, has been rising for a long time.
And while most in the MSM have been looking away, the Cons have been fuelling that hate all that time, in a manner that can only be described as criminally irresponsible.
Since last fall’s election loss, the Conservative Party of Canada’s Facebook page has come to look increasingly like the Rebel. Visitors vent, writing that immigrants and twenty-something pot smokers stole the election. Anti-Quebec rants are frequent. Comments are left that promote Western separatism, while conspiracy theories abound: Justin Trudeau is a Muslim convert, Mick Jagger is his father, and he and wife Sophie Grégoire are bipolar.
What this says about the culture of the Conservative Party today is reflected by the fact that these comments are rarely challenged by others, while the party itself maintains a silence. And so we find a remarkable situation in which Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition allows calls for the prime minister’s assassination from its Facebook page.
So that having sowed the wind, we are now reaping the whirlwind.
With the Cons continuing to threaten Trudeau, and debase themselves and this country.
But what makes all of this even more disturbing, is that we are now only about nine months from the next election.
And as Lorne Nystrom points out, with a leader like Scheer you know it's going to be a dirty one...
It will be a campaign of fake news, lies, distortions. It will try to scare & divide people, mean & nasty. The first Cons campaign run by the alt-right reflecting the true Scheer.@PattyOLimerick @HazelEros @johnparry99 @pressprogress @montrealsimon https://t.co/ZZw1YvIm8a— Lorne Nystrom (@LorneNystrom) January 6, 2019
And Nystrom should know, since when he ran against Scheer years ago, the creepy Con tried to smear him as a supporter of child pornography.
For that creepy religious fanatic will try to smear or schmear anybody who dares stand in his way.
But there is some good news in that regard.
Some in the MSM are starting to fact check Scheer's claims.
And he's coming out looking like a serial liar. Again.
As well as a nasty little man who would deliberately try to confuse Canadians, for crass political purposes.
It's depressing to see to what dark place the Cons are taking us. And to feel that the survival of our country can no longer be assured.
But there is at least this; while the truth will set us free, it will destroy the Cons.
So although this horror story is upon us, I'm still confident that decency will prevail, and that our and Justin Trudeau's nightmare will have a happy ending...
No comments:
Post a Comment