Andrew Scheer and the Truth Squad

In my last post I looked at the way Andrew Scheer has been bombarding Canadians with anti-carbon tax propaganda.
And lying like only a climate change denier and Con clown could, over and over again.
I suggested that enough was enough.
And that since our useless media were doing nothing to expose Scheer's disgraceful Trump-like behaviour.
We should send our truth squads after him.
If our hapless media can't be bothered to expose all of Andrew Scheer's many lies, we are going to have to find a way to do it ourselves. Or Scheer and his grubby Cons could lie their way to power. https://t.co/l2xqjOnyit #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/a4iKoSaPTn— Simon (@montrealsimon) January 2, 2019
And so with the help of others a hashtag was born.
Thank you for adding— Yvonne Fortin (@yvonne4tn) January 3, 2019
" with #Scheerlies " to the sign.#cdnpoli https://t.co/EoDRxgZWqR
#ScheerLies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies and lies! #cdnpoli #onpoli #ableg #bcpoli #polqc #topoli #ottpoli https://t.co/h4DOZNRInD— Nickie (@MuskokaMoneybag) January 4, 2019
And as it turns out just in the nick of time. For this is Scheer's latest assault on the truth...
And it's his most outrageous, for it would strip us of our best weapon to fight climate change,
And it is yet another grotesque lie, even if Bob Rae and other decent Canadians are too polite to call it that.
It is remarkable that Andrew Scheer refuses to recognize that pricing pollution has to be part of the strategy. Not the whole strategy, but a key and necessary element. https://t.co/jRa3PX4Wxb— Bob Rae (@BobRae48) January 3, 2019
This would be a stronger argument if it was a) backed up by any evidence b) if Mr. Scheer could say how he knows leading economists & scientists around the world are wrong c) if he had a better idea. Otherwise just sounds like kids in the basement running Twitter account. https://t.co/HoYKNgapt0— Bruce Anderson (@bruceanderson) January 3, 2019
But at least Scheer's mangling of the truth is finally being challenged, and so is the media:
I'm going to do my best to contribute to this growing movement...
A 2018 Nobel Prize winner says carbon taxes are the best way to fight climate change. https://t.co/zjpNAcUAOX But Andrew Scheer won't accept that and thinks that repeating one lie after the other will make them true. #Scheerlies #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/zCE74tLlcs— Simon (@montrealsimon) January 3, 2019
And use the truth to stick a spanner into Scheer's wheel of deception.
I need to do that.
I'm tired of the ghastly geezers who spend all their time predicting doom...
But never do anything about it.
I don't need to be told that climate change is an existential threat...
I just want to do something about it. And now we all can.
And with only 290 days before the next election whose outcome could depend on whether Scheer is exposed as a serial liar, that couldn't be more satisfying.
Or more moving.
I'm feeling a bit hopeful. #Lie being used more often, seems to me. Hashtag #ScheerLies. (Thanks to @montrealsimon.) And @ddale8 for using it on Trump. Call it out. Media won't, so we must. #cdnpoli— Fern Hill (@fernhilldammit) January 4, 2019
Lies fuelled the disaster called Brexit, and helped bring Donald Trump to power.
Let's make Andrew Scheer pay for his serial lying.
And make sure it never happens here...
