Andrew Scheer and the Truth Squad



In my last post I looked at the way Andrew Scheer has been bombarding Canadians with anti-carbon tax propaganda.

 And lying like only a climate change denier and Con clown could, over and over again.

 I suggested that enough was enough.

 And that since our useless media were doing nothing to expose Scheer's disgraceful Trump-like behaviour.

 We should send our truth squads after him.


And so with the help of others a hashtag was born.


And as it turns out just in the nick of time. For this is Scheer's latest assault on the truth...

And it's his most outrageous, for it would strip us of our best weapon to fight climate change, 

And it is yet another grotesque lie, even if Bob Rae and other decent Canadians are too polite to call it that. 


But at least Scheer's mangling of the truth is finally being challenged, and so is the media:

I'm going to do my best to contribute to this growing movement...

And use the truth to stick a spanner into Scheer's wheel of deception.

I need to do that.

 I'm tired of the ghastly geezers who spend all their time predicting doom...



But never do anything about it.

 I don't need to be told that climate change is an existential threat...



I just want to do something about it. And now we all can.

 And with only 290 days before the next election whose outcome could depend on whether Scheer is exposed as a serial liar, that couldn't be more satisfying.

 Or more moving.

Lies fuelled the disaster called Brexit, and helped bring Donald Trump to power.

 Let's make Andrew Scheer pay for his serial lying.

 And make sure it never happens here...



