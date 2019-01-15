Andrew Scheer and the Cancelled Convoy

Yesterday I wondered why Andrew Scheer hadn't condemned his yellow vested supporters for calling Justin Trudeau a traitor, and threatening to kill him.
But I forgot how much Scheer hates Trudeau, and how excited he was at the thought of joining a massive truck convoy and driving all the way from Alberta to Ottawa, to let him know how much others hated him.
Because trust me, he was practically giddy with excitement.
And I mean giddy...
So today he must bitterly disappointed.
Because it turns out, the convoy isn't going anywhere.
A coalition of Alberta oil and gas advocacy groups has cancelled a truck convoy to Ottawa it was planning for February due to “unexpected challenges.”
The organizers won't say what those "unexpected challenges" are, so Canadians have been left to guess what they might be.
#Alberta oil and gas group cancels Convey to Ottawa— 🍁 Merlin 🍁 (@MerlinYYC) January 15, 2019
They just figured out where Ottawa is and they discovered it's not in Sask.https://t.co/NArPGlXBmc pic.twitter.com/bshqGEk2NU
And those "challenges" could be anything.
One group of yellow bellies wants to honk their horns loudly outside Trudeau's house, while another group wants to arrest him for treason, and yet another one wants to hang him.
But my guess is, this is the "unexpected challenge" that caused the convoy to be cancelled:
While the convoy planned by the resource coalition is being cancelled, another pro-oil convoy from Red Deer to Ottawa has been planned in mid-February by another group, associated with Canada’s so-called “yellow vest movement.”
When asked if the yellow vest convoy had anything to do with the decision to cancel the other convoy, Battershill said it wasn’t related to any other people or groups and that he was “not going to comment on any other groups or activities that are going on out there.”
For let's face it eh?
With friends like these who needs enemies?
But then they are Andrew Scheer's friends, the toxic Trudeau haters he is refusing to condemn.
So now he's caught between a rock and a hard place.
And will probably have to find some way to join them...
For his rabid base will never forgive him if he doesn't.
While on the other hand, the decent people of Ottawa will probably never forgive him for inflicting this upon them...
Canadians,— Chris Minister of Smartarsery (@Lumberist) December 22, 2018
2 days before Christmas & we don’t care.
Last weekend there was 50 of us. Today thousands. Over 500 trucks are participating in protests today. Bonnyville, Alberta is shut down.
Do you hear these horns? These are Canadians standing on guard for Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/nmjVZhA6Kj
The honking sounds, the oily fumes, the rancid bigotry.
So he really can't win.
And for failing to condemn those who would threaten to kill Justin Trudeau.
He is unfit to be the leader of any Canadian party.
And belongs in a place like this one...
