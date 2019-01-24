Thursday, January 24, 2019
The Wonderful Humbling of Donald Trump
The U.S. government shutdown has now being going on for more than a month, with no end in sight.
Almost a million government workers are struggling to make ends meet, with some forced to resort to food banks to feed their families.
The U.S. credit rating is threatened, and planes are threatening to fall out of the sky.
But Donald Trump is still bellowing " build my wall !!!"
And apparently, bellowing something else as well.
Make my fingers BIGGER !!!!!
The tech website Gizmodo reported this week that it found at least three retouched photographs on Trump’s social media pages since October, including two in the past few days, in which his body and face have been slimmed, his face and neck wrinkles tightened, his hair cleaned up — “and in one of the strangest alterations, Trump’s fingers have been made slightly longer.”
Which shouldn't be surprising, considering how Trump has always been obsessed about them.
Trump’s reputedly stumpy hands have long been of concern to their owner, at least since the editor Graydon Carter called him a “short-fingered vulgarian” in 1988. After being teased by Marco Rubio, who posited that small hands correspond to another small body part, Trump declared at a presidential debate: “He referred to my hands: If they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there’s no problem.”
Although he probably should be more concerned about the way his nose is growing, with every lie he tells.
Glenn Kessler’s Post fact-checking team this week reported that the president’s production of false or misleading claims has nearly tripled, to a rate of 16.5 per day in his second year from 5.9 during his first year. The 82 days on which Trump did not publicly declare a falsehood “were often days when the president golfed.”
And the good news?
His approval numbers are shrinking.
Nearly 6-in-10 voters — 57 percent — disapprove of Trump's job performance, compared to the 40 percent that approve. In addition, 54 percent of voters blame Trump and Republicans on Capitol Hill for the government shutdown. Only 35 percent blame congressional Democrats.
And a man with such small hands, such a pointy nose, and such a huge ego, is no match for Nancy Pelosi.
President Trump is no stranger to bluffing, but rarely has he had his bluff called so hard and fast as he did by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday.
Trump sent a letter early in the afternoon declaring he would show up to deliver his State of the Union address in the House chamber next week, regardless of Pelosi’s shutdown-related objections.
It was unambiguous: Trump said he was coming, and he was challenging Pelosi to stop him.
But she stood firm, and cut Trump down to size.
Shortly after that, Trump conceded the whole charade, saying he would use an “alternative" method of delivering his address and that it wouldn’t be in the Capitol. Basically: He admitted he wasn’t going to follow through on the threat he’d made just a couple hours earlier.
Leaving Trump looking like a maniac or a loser...
Which makes me wonder, how much humiliation can Trump take before he implodes?
And isn't it nice to know it's just the beginning?
There's also the growing possibility of a general strike on the horizon. Trump's desperation and the Republicans' willful looting of the commons is going to lead to nationwide civil unrest. All according to Putin's plan, of course, which includes Mitch McTurtle the traitor hiding in his shell and refusing to allow a re-opening of the government. But there's only so much circus the people will tolerate until they run out of bread.ReplyDelete
I hope Trump and the GOP go down in flames, and peacefully with minimal (ideally no) bloodshed. This has all the makings of a stealth coup. I guess terminal-stage Rome wasn't pretty either but the tiny flicker of optimism in me wants to believe that something better will emerge from the ashes. The emperor is a vandal and he needs to be sacked.