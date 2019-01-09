Wednesday, January 09, 2019
The Monstrous Cons and the Murderous Yellow Bellies
For more than two years I have been fighting the toxic Trudeau haters, and their murderous messages.
They include the bigot Cons, the human scum at the Rebel, some dirty old men in our own blogosphere.
And more recently the so-called Yellow Vests, or as I like to call them, the cowardly yellow bellies.
For they have taken toxic Trudeau hate to a whole new level.
So I'm glad to see that Facebook is finally doing something about the problem.
Facebook began removing content from the Yellow Vests Canada Facebook group on Wednesday after Global News reported the page contained numerous comments about killing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Even though it's not nearly enough.
Comments wishing for and advocating the death of the prime minister remained on the page, which launched a month ago following the so-called “yellow vests” protests in France.
“Trudeau needs to be shot,” read one of the comments.
“Why hasn’t anyone shot him yet,” another read.
“Shoot the mother already,” read yet another.
Not when the hate is so extreme.
Not when the danger is so great.
“I’m surprised that they’re sounding off like that in a public forum,” said Doug Kirkland, a private security consultant and former Ottawa police officer.
“The RCMP can’t afford to say it’s just nothing. All it takes is one of these to actually act out on what they’re talking about.”
So I'm not satisfied...
And I vow to go after those terrorists, whether they are dirty old men in our own blogosphere...
Or foul Cons like Andrew Scheer...
My Canada is better than that.
And I won't settle for anything less...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con bigotry, Con Death threats, Facebook, Justin Trudeau, Yellow Vests Canada
