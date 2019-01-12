Justin Trudeau and the Defence Of Our Canadian Values

Justin Trudeau has done many town halls, but the one in Regina the other day seems to have resonated with Canadians to an extraordinary degree.
And not just with those who support him, but also with some of those who don't, and even with some of his enemies in the media.
For while this tweet of mine was extremely well received.
With more than 800 retweets, and more than 3,000 likes so far.
And tells me that many progressives were as impressed as I was with Trudeau's powerful performance.
The crusty old right-wing pundit Charles Adler also felt the need to praise him...
I'm not a member of the #Trudeau fan club. But nobody in Cdn retail politics does this better than he does. If #Liberals manage again to pin the #Conservatives as a party that doesn't stand up to bigotry, but rather encourages it, #Liberals will easily get a 4 yr renewal. https://t.co/rDd7OjOVsf— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) January 11, 2019
So did the notorious Con fluffer John Ivison, sort of...
And even the equally notorious Trudeau basher Martin Patriquin, had to concede that in the age of Trump he was standing up for our Canadian values.For a tired government at the end of its mandate that needs to remind Canadians why they voted for them in the first place, this move and @JustinTrudeau's high-wire town-halls have been a good start to the New Year. https://t.co/dcIBHcqZrX— John Ivison (@IvisonJ) January 11, 2019
The Prime Minister has deeply held convictions on the issues of immigration and multiculturalism — convictions he defends in public, unscripted, and often in front of hostile crowds. In the age of Trump, during which many liberal-minded leaders have become scared of their own ideology, Trudeau has only doubled down.
And that he deserves credit for the way he confronted some of the crazies in that town hall...
The one who called him a traitor.
“You are working for your globalist partners,” said one woman, on camera, while standing about 200 feet from the prime minister. “I wonder how much they are paying you to betray Canada. What do we do with traitors in Canada, Mr. Trudeau? We used to hang them, hang them for treason.”
And suggested he should be hanged.
The one who accused him of letting Muslims in to "kill us," who got a lecture from the prime minister.
Trudeau’s answer was a treatise on how the country itself was founded on immigration, and how the first generations of these immigrants often faced discrimination. “It’s not easy to pick up everything you have, cross an ocean, and try (to) build a future for yourselves. And if people are doing it, it’s because they believe they can build a better future for their kids and grandkids,” he said.
Boilerplate stuff? Sure. But it is a testament to these addled times that Trudeau is one of perhaps a handful of world leaders saying it loudly and publicly, in front of demonstrably unsympathetic crowds.
And that at a time when Andrew Scheer is pandering to bigots and crazies...
Andrew Scheer has indulged the lowest common denominator. The Conservative leader denounced the recent UN agreement on migration because it would give “influence over Canada’s immigration system to foreign entities,” as he put it last month. In other words, under Trudeau, Canada’s sovereignty was being sacrificed to the globalist gods of the populist right’s imagination.
Trudeau deserves both credit and praise.
No doubt, Trudeau can be intolerable. But in repeatedly defending multiculturalism as it has been practised in this country for nearly half a century — in hostile territory, no less — he deserves credit and praise. Few like-minded politicians are doing it in this country. Precious fewer are doing it in the world beyond its borders.
Which I think is fair.
And I will only add, that I believe that his courageous defence of our Canadian values will lead him to victory in the next election...
For while other issues may come and go.
Defending our precious values is the most sacred duty of any Canadian prime minister.
Long live those values, down with the toxic Trudeau haters.
Go Justin go...
No comments:
Post a Comment