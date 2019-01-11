Friday, January 11, 2019
Has The Con Clown Maxime Bernier Gone Off The Deep End?
It pains me to say this, but I have to admit I was wrong about Maxime Bernier.
I always knew the man known as the Bobo from the Beauce was a Con clown, obsessed with the dairy cartel.
But I thought he was essentially harmless.
And sadly I was wrong.
For it seems that the clown has turned into a monster.
Maxime Bernier says the destruction of Canada could be one consequence of a hypothetical “future world government.”
Bernier, leader of the far-right People’s Party of Canada and a sitting member of the Canadian Parliament, issued tweets Monday evening warning that “prominent” Canadians are trying to “set up a world government” run by the United Nations.
For that is crazy stuff, the kind of conspiracy theory you might expect to hear from someone like Alex Jones...
And it only proves what I have been saying about how the Cons are becoming more American than Canadian.
But then Bernier himself has always been a little strange, as this leadership campaign poster made only too clear...
Now he's trying to win over Andrew Scheer's supporters so all that craziness helps.
And so does a little bigotry.
For hurting LGBT people, or Muslims, or the poor, or other marginalized people, gets you tons of Con brownie points.
And of course for the decent people in this country that's the good news.
For the more Scheer and Bernier try to impress each other...
Or destroy each other.
The more the Con vote will be split.
And the greater our victory will be...
