Monday, January 21, 2019
Andrew Scheer's Fake and Pathetic Town Hall
Andrew Scheer was no doubt hoping to show Justin Trudeau that he could perform at a town hall as well as Trudeau has shown he can.
And that like the prime minister he could answer any tough questions without losing his cool, and in the process get a lot of badly needed publicity.
But unfortunately for Scheer it didn't work out that way, and the event was a near total bust.
He couldn't attract anywhere near the number of people Trudeau did, and to make matters worse it wasn't even a real town hall.
For although the event was supposedly open to the public, most of those in the hall were Con supporters, who had received emails letting them know the event was happening.
This was the toughest questions Scheer was asked.
At a town hall event in Toronto Saturday night, Mark Walsh made it clear to Andrew Scheer that climate change is an important issue, and it's not enough for the Conservative Party to simply oppose a policy like the carbon tax.
"To say no carbon tax, is what we won't do. What will we do? We need a positive message out there," said Walsh, a Conservative supporter, who lives in north Toronto.
His answer was more of the same, and as negative as ever.
Scheer again took shots at the carbon tax, saying it's not an environmental plan but a cash grab. For his own party's plan, he provided few details, insisting that when it's unveiled it would "reward individual choices."
Or as ridiculous.
When he was asked what he would do to attract young people to his aging party, and make it "more exciting and hip." The answer that clearly excited him the most, couldn't have been more absurd.
As an issue, he said the Conservative Party's fight for free speech on university campuses is resonating with young voters. "We have so many universities where that isn't allowed to take place because a small group of people will shutdown debate or prevent someone from coming and giving their point of view," said the 39-year-old.
When the last thing most university students want is to have their campuses plastered with grotesque anti-abortion posters like these...
Just to please that creepy religious fanatic.
And as for his claim that the Liberals are more divisive than him and his ugly Cons, it might have been hilarious...
"This is how we know we're winning the arguments," he said. "When they throw these mean, nasty and personal attacks on us."
If it wasn't so disgusting, or such a big lie.
Especially since Justin Trudeau has had to face the hate of the ugly yellow vested bigots at his town halls, as he did again at this one last Friday...
Thanks to Scheer whipping those yellow bellied extremists into a murderous frenzy, with his fraudulent claim that Trudeau wants to erase Canada's borders.
But then, that was the biggest problem I had with Scheer's fake town hall.
For although, as usual, he lied like a thief over and over again...
And although his lies were broadcast across the country, not one member of our useless media called him out.
So once again he was allowed to get away with murdering the truth.
Which means that if Scheer holds another "town hall" decent Canadians will have to make sure they attend.
And grill him like he deserves...
For only the truth will expose this coward.
And only the truth will save our country...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con lies, Election 2019, The Con Media, Town Hall
